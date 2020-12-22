'The Christmas Lottery' Cast: Reginald VelJohnson, Candiace Dillard & Others

The Christmas Lottery is a festive comedy film released in 2020. Helmed by filmmaker Tamika Miller, the comedy-drama flick is written by Angela Burt-Murray. The Christmas Lottery follows the story of Davenport sisters, who return home when their father calls them. He announces that he has won the lottery, however, they lose the ticket. It is a fun film to watch the entire Davenport family find the Christmas lottery. Take a look at The Christmas Lottery cast.

Candiace Dillard

Candiace Dillard is an actor and producer. She plays Tammy, one of the three sisters in the film. Candiace Dillard is known for her films like The Cure, Water in a Broken Glass (2018) and We Go Deep (2021). She also is known for her television series Pivot Point.

Terayle Hill

Terayle Hill plays Tammy's boyfriend in The Christmas Lottery cast. Terayle has hit Young Hollywood. He is best known for his performances in projects like Dead of Night, The Available Wife, Eavesdropping on the Elders, Angrily Ever After and many others.

Reginald VelJohnson

Born in 1952, Reginald VelJohnson is a popular American actor. He is best known for appearing as a policeman. His cop character Carl Winslow in Family Matters was a huge success in the 90s. He also did films like Die Hard and Die Hard 2. Reginald VelJohnson is also known for playing air traffic controller, Bob Abbot in Air Collision, released in 2012. Reginald VelJohnson plays the father.

Brave Williams

Brave Williams is best known for founding the girl group RichGirl. This group also included Sevyn Streeter. She plays one of the three sisters in the cast of The Christmas Lottery characters. She is known for her films like Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment, All In, Angrily Ever After and others.

