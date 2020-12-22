Are The Actors In 'Tiny Pretty Things' Real Dancers? Know All The Details

Netflix’s latest release Tiny Pretty Things is based on the novel with the same title written by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton. The American drama is created by Michael MacLennan and was premiered on December 14, 2020. The 10-episode show revolves around the ‘behind-the-curtain’ of what it takes to become a ballet dancer. It is set at the Archer School of Ballet which is considered to be Chicago’s only elite dance institute. Tiny Pretty Things uncovers the struggles of young dancers who are passionate and determined to dedicate their lives to one goal.

Tiny Pretty Things cast and everything you need to about the dance drama

'Are the actors in Tiny Pretty Things real dancers' is a frequent question asked by the netizens. Thus, to ensure that the main characters are convincingly on the path to becoming professional dancers, the makers made sure to cast only trained dancers. According to the reports by Dance Spirit, no actor in the dance drama has a dance double.

The choreographer while speaking to the outlet said that to be at that level of dance skills is a huge feat and to be a brilliant actor on top of it is difficult. The cast selection process went up to three months and across many continents, especially for the casting of two of the lead roles which ultimately went to Kylie Jefferson and Barton Cowperthwaite.

The drama begins with a tragedy where a star ballet student mysteriously falls from a building. In the aftermath of her death, the school replaces her with another student and in the later scenes, she can be seen discovering the dark maze of secrets that brings down Chicago’s prestigious ballet school.

Below are details of Tiny Pretty Things actors

Lauren Holly as Madame DuBois

Former dancer Madame DuBois is a director of The Archer School of Ballet. She uses her passion for dance to bring out the best in her students. Lauren is popular for her role in Dumb and Dumber and What Women Want.

Kylie Jefferson as Neveal

Neveal is a determined ballet dancer who wishes to become known for her unique and fiery dance. The series begins with Neveal replacing the previous student who mysteriously dies by falling from the school building. Kylie is an avid music video viewer and is seen in the videos such as Fall by Davido, Chopstix by SchoolboyQ and Travis Scott.

Casimere Jollete as Bette

Bette is a hardworking and ruthless dancer who is confident in her talent. She was last seen in Code Black. She was also part of a crime podcast and television series, Dirty John.

