'Naach Lucky Naach' Cast: Details About The Cast Of The Musical Dance Film

Naach Lucky Naach is a 2020 Hindi dubbed movie from the Tamil film Lakshmi that released in 2018. It is a musical dance movie. Lakshmi has an IMDb rating of 6.8 out of 10. Naach Lucky Naach cast includes Prabhu Deva, Ditya Bhande, Aishwarya Rajesh and Salman Yusuff Khan among others.

The movie is about Lucky. Her dream is to win a national level dance competition but he is scared to participate as her mother despises dances. However, things take a turn. Read ahead to know more about the cast of Naach Lucky Naach.

Naach Lucky Naach cast

Prabhu Deva as Krishna

Prabhu Deva played the role of Krishna in the movie. Krishna is the café owner who is impressed by Lucky’s dancing moves. He helps Lucky to achieve her dreams. Prabhu Deva predominantly works in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu language films. He is known for his roles in many movies such as Pokkiri, Shankar Dada Zindabad, Wanted, Rowdy Rathore and many more.

Ditya Bhande as Lucky

Ditya Bhande played a real role in the film. She featured as the dancer who wanted to win a national level dance competition. Ditya made her acting debut in the film Lakshmi. She is the title winner of the reality television show Super Dancer season 1 and a participant in Dance India Dance season 7.

Aishwarya Rajesh as Nandini

Aishwarya Rajesh played the role of Ditya’s mother in the film. Nandini is against dancing in the movie. Aishwarya primarily works in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. She started her career as a television presenter and made her debut in Neethana Avan in 2010. She made her debut in Bollywood with Daddy in 2017 starring opposite Arjun Rampal.

Salman Yusuff Khan as Yusuff Khan

Salman played the role of a dancer in the film. Salman Yusuff Khan is an Indian dancer. He is the participant of Dance India Dance season 1. He also became the winner of the show. Later, Salman participated in Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He has also starred in another dance-based movie called ABCD: Anybody Can Dance that released in 2013.

