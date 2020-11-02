The Craft Legacy Ending Explained: Who Is Lily's Birth Mother At The End Of The Film?

The Craft: Legacy is Blumhouse production house's attempt at revisiting the classic 90s film by paying a homage to the original yet being able to justify its existence by standing true on its own. However, director Zoe Lister-Jones does not shy away from reminding the fans of which horror universe the film is based upon in order to keep transparency with the audience while delivering a 'knock out the park' experience of horror and thrill. Read below to know what happens at the ending of The Craft Legacy.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

Also read: Little Hope ending explained: Here's all you need to know about the survival game

The Craft Legacy ending explained

There is a certain cliffhanger at the end of the film which brings together the original and the new Craft films. The cliffhanger, in fact, looks similar to the one from Shyamalan's Split where the two different characters from different timeline find a common grip in the narrative. While Split took the turn of surprising the audience by not making them aware of whether the film was based in the Glass universe, The Craft Legacy makes it somewhat on the expected sides.

Also read: 'The Queen's Gambit' ending explained: What does final scene of series mean?

Towards the end of the film, Adam kidnaps Lily in order to gain her power. According to his belief, Lily is too soft as a person and people like her do not deserve the power she has. He also admits that he was the one who killed Timmy as he did not deserve to have the power either.

Timmy's soul reaches out to the coven after breaking away from the grave in order to reveal Adam's true nature to them. The witches then unbind their magic and face off Adam in an intense magical show off where Adam ends up dead. One Adam is terminated and Lily has no dangers to her power, she is taken to meet her birth mother, who is a former witch herself.

Also read: 10 Cloverfield Lane ending explained: Here's all you need to know about the film

Lily enters a psych ward where she tells an estranged woman that she is her daughter. It is then revealed that Nancy is Lily's birth mother. Fans of the original film last saw nancy when she faced off Sarah and lost her powers and admitted in a psychiatric facility. However, the film abruptly ends as viewers see Nancy, ending on a cliffhanger.

Also read: 'Fargo' season 2 ending explained: Here's what happens at 'Fargo' season 2 ending

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.