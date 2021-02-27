Dil Dhadak Dhadak Movie's Cast: Know The Actors Who Starred In This Romantic Drama

Dil Dhadak Dhadak is the Hindi dubbed film of the 2018 Telugu blockbuster Padi Padi Leche Manasu. It is written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The plot of the film revolves around a football player, Surya who falls in love with a medical student, Vaishali. He woos her and tries to make her fall in love with him.

Eventually, they get together and as they start discussing marriage, he breaks up with her. He is scared of commitment after the has seen his parents' marriage fail. During the 2015 Nepal earthquakes, Vaishali injures her head and suffers from retrograde amnesia. If one wants to know more about Dil Dhadak Dhadak south movie's cast, read on.

Dil Dhadak Dhadak south movie's cast details

Sharwanand as Surya

Sharwanand played the character of Surya in the film. Suriya is a footballer who often resorts to violence when things don't work out his way. One day when he is beating somebody up, he sees Vaishali who is shouting anti-violence slogans. He falls in love with her at first sight. He also leaves his violent ways for her.

Sai Pallavi as Vaishali

Sai Pallavi essayed the character of Vaishali. She is a medical student who has participated in an anti-violence campaign. After many romantic gestures, she falls in love with Suriya. When she talks to him about marriage, he breaks up with her because he is afraid of commitment. After she injures herself her head and suffers from retrograde amnesia, Surya comes looking for her.

Priya Raman as Surya's mother

Priya Raman played the role of Surya's mother in the movie. She gets divorced from her husband. Priya is also popularly known for her performances in Nesam Pudhusu, Sautela and Pudhumai Pithan.

Sampath Raj as Surya's father

Sampath Raj essayed the role of Surya's father. After he and his wife seek a divorce, Surya loses faith in the institution of marriage. He is also known for his performances in Krishna and His Leela, Adanga Maru and Sakka Podu Podu Raja.

Murali Sharma as Rama Rao

Murali Sharma played the character of Rama Rao. Rama Rao is Vaishali's father. Vaishali can only recognise him and other family members and friends due to her amnesia. He is known for his performances in Golmaal 3, Oh My God!, and Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha.

