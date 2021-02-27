The Girl On The Train Cast: Actors And The Characters They Portray In The Mystery Thriller

The Girl on the Train is a 2016 American mystery psychological thriller film directed by Tate Taylor and written by Erin Cressida Wilson, based on British author Paula Hawkins' 2015 debut novel of the same name. The film has been officially released in Hindi as well, starring Parineeti Chopra. The thriller movie follows an alcoholic divorcée named Rachel who becomes involved in a missing person's investigation. Here is all you need to know about the cast of The Girl on the Train.

The Girl on the Train cast

Emily Blunt

The titular character in the 2016 thriller film has been portrayed by Emily Blunt. She plays the role of Rachel Watson, a lonely alcoholic, and Tom's ex-wife in the psychological mystery. Blunt is an English actor and has many accolades to her name including a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, in addition to nominations for two British Academy Film Awards. Emily made her acting debut two decades ago in a 2001 stage production of The Royal Family. She went on to appear in the television film Boudica and portrayed Queen Catherine Howard in the miniseries Henry VIII. Her popular works include The Young Victoria, Edge of Tomorrow, A Quiet Place, Mary Poppins Returns among others.

Rebecca Ferguson

The Girl on the Train characters includes Anna Watson, a real estate agent, and Tom's current wife, portrayed by Rebecca Ferguson. Ferguson is a Swedish actor and began her career with the Swedish soap opera Nya Tider, which aired from 1999-2000. She rose to international prominence with her portrayal of Elizabeth Woodville in the British television miniseries The White Queen, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film. Rebecca's popular works include Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Men in Black: International, Doctor Sleep, The greatest Showman among others.

Haley Bennett

The Girl on the Train cast also includes Haley Bennett, portraying the character of Megan Hipwell, Anna and Tom's nanny, and Scott's wife. Bennett is an American actor, who made her debut as pop star Cora Corman in the romantic comedy Music and Lyrics in 2007. Her well-known works comprise films like The Haunting of Molly Hartley, College, The Hole, Kaboom, The Equalizer, Kristy, Hardcore Henry, The Magnificent Seven, Swallow, and The Devil All the Time.

Justin Theroux

The cast of the 2016 mystery thriller also has Justin Theroux playing the role of Tom Watson, Rachel's ex-husband, and Anna's current husband. Justin is an American actor, producer, director, and screenwriter. He gained recognition for his work with director David Lynch in the mystery film Mulholland Drive and the thriller film Inland Empire. Theroux is further known as a screenwriter for films such as the action-comedy Tropic Thunder, the superhero film Iron Man 2, and the musical comedy-drama Rock of Ages.

