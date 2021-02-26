Zachary Levi's 'Shazam: The Fury Of Gods' Gets A New Cast Addition Of Rachel Zegler

Zachary Levi's Shazam: Fury of the Gods which is a sequel to the 2019 hit movie Shazam!, has roped in actor Rachel Zegler for a crucial role. Rachel Zegler is an American singer, actor, and a popular Youtuber. She will feature in the role of Maria in the upcoming Steven Spielberg movie West Side Story.

Also Read | Where To Watch The Mauritanian? Where Is The Mauritanian Streaming Online?

Also Read | UK's Prince Harry Talks About His Love Story With Meghan Markle: 'Went From Zero To 60'

Rachel Zegler is now a part of the cast of Shazam: Fury of The Gods

Rachel Zegler is a famous Youtuber and has over 199K subscribers on her Youtube channel. Some of Rachel Zegler's videos where she sings famous songs like Shallow from the movie A Star Is Born have crossed over 12 million views on Youtube. The movie is the second major project for Zegler, who is set to make her screen debut as Maria in Steven Spielberg's take on the classic movie West Side Story. According to several reports, the details of Zegler's character haven't been disclosed as of now.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods will mark the return of actor Zachary Levi as DC's comical superhero. David F Sandberg, who helmed the first part, is also coming back to direct the sequel from a screenplay by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. The sequel will continue the story of teenage Billy Batson, who, upon reciting the magic word 'Shazam!' is struck by the Living Lightning of the gods and transformed into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam. Peter Safran and Geoff Johns are the producers of the upcoming part.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao Celebrates Five Years Of Drama Film 'Aligarh'

Also Read | 'Woman With Nine Hands Is Not A Myth' Says Kangana Ranaut As She Decorates Brother's House

About Rachel Zegler

Zegler has also been selected as a part of the cast of a grand theatre act called Newton's Cradle: A Ghost Story which will be held virtually. Zegler was 16 years old when she responded to the casting call tweets with videos of herself singing Tonight and I Feel Pretty. She was selected from over 30,000 applicants for the role of Maria. She immediately gained popularity after being selected. She then appeared in several small roles like Serena in Legally Blonde, Cosette in Les Miserables, Millie in Thoroughly Modern Millie, and Mimi in Ren.

Also Read | Helen Mirren To Join Gillian Anderson & Others For Lionsgate's White Bird: A Wonder Story

Image credits: @zacharylevi/@rachelzegler Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.