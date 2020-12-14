'The Cowboys' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

The Cowboys is an American western film which is regarded as one of the most popular cowboy films. The film is inspired by the novel of the same name and the film was directed and produced by Mark Rydell with the screenplay done by Irving Ravetch and Harriet Frank Jr. The cast of The Cowboys includes a number of experienced actors playing various kinds of characters in the film. Let us have a look at the actors in The Cowboys cast and the roles that they have portrayed in the film.

The Cowboys cast

John Wayne as Wil Andersen

Image courtesy: IMDb

John Wayne has played the lead role in The Cowboys cast, portraying the character of Wil Andersen. John Wayne was known to regularly act in Western films playing his famous ‘cowboy’ roles in a number of films. John Wayne has acted in a number of films such as The Big Trail, The Range Feud, The Shadow of the Eagle, The Hurricane Express and a number of other films.

Roscoe Lee Browne as Jebediah Nightlinger

Image courtesy: IMDb

Roscoe Lee Browne was another popular actor of his time, playing the prominent role of Jebediah Nightlinger in the cast of The Cowboys. Along with being an actor, Roscoe was also a known director. He has worked in a long list of films such as Black Like Me, The World's Greatest Athlete, Logan's Run, Nothing Personal and many more.

Bruce Dern as Asa Watts

Image courtesy: IMDb

Bruce Dern is one of the stellar actors in The Cowboys cast, having played a number of villainous role in his acting career. He has played the role of Asa Watts in this movie. Bruce has worked in a number of popular films such as The King of Marvin Gardens, Black Sunday, The Hateful Eight and was recently seen in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which was released last year.

Colleen Dewhurst as Kate Collingwood

Image courtesy: IMDb

Colleen Dewhurst is another well-known actor in the cast of The Cowboys. Originally hailing from Canada, she had a long run in the theatre. She has worked in films such as Man on a String, A Fine Madness, The Last Run and has won two Tony Awards and four Emmy Awards as well.

