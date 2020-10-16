'The Craft' Cast Featured Robin Tunney As Sarah And Fairuza Balk As Nancy

The Craft is a horror-fantasy film which released in the year 1996. The plot of this film revolves around a group of four girls who are termed as the ‘witches’ of Catholic prep high school due to their involvement in black magic. The film has been directed by Andrew Fleming. The Craft did well amongst the audiences for its engaging content and promising performances. Here is a look at the cast of The Craft that carried the film well.

The Craft cast

1. Robin Tunney as Sarah

Robin Tunney is seen playing the role of Sarah Bailey in The Craft. She is an actor from Chicago who has left an impact with her works in various genres. She is remembered for her roles in films and shows like Vertical Limit, Empire Records, and End of Days.

2. Fairuza Balk as Nancy

The Craft features Fairuza Balk playing the character Nancy Downs. She is a critically acclaimed artist from Point Reyes, who has also won a number of awards for her performances in various films. She is known for her work in shows and films like Almost Famous, Return of Oz, and American History X, amongst others.

3. Neve Campbell as Bonnie

Neve Campbell plays Bonnie in this horror-fantasy film. She is an actor from Ontario who has appeared in a number of fan-favourite shows and films. Her work in films like Scream and Wild Things, is well-known amidst the fans.

4. Rachel True as Rochelle

Rachel True plays Rochelle in this 1996 film. She is an actor from New York City who has received a lot of appreciation for her work in the film industry. She is known for her roles in films and shows like Half & Half, Half Baked, and Groove.

5. Skeet Ulrich as Chris

Skeet Ulrich plays the charming Chris in this horror flick. He is a celebrated actor who has also won numerous awards for his work in the film industry. He has been a part of shows and films like Scream, Into the West, and Armored, amongst others.

6. Christine Taylor as Laura

Christine Taylor is seen playing the role of Laura Lizzie in The Craft. She is an artist from Pennsylvania who has been a part of a wide range of films and shows. She has been a part of films like Zoolander, The Wedding Singer, and Dodgeball, amongst others.

7. Breckin Meyer as Mitt

Breckin Meyer plays Mitt in this fantasy film. He is an actor from Minneapolis who has been a part of a wide range of critically acclaimed shows and films. He is remembered for his role in Rat Race, Road Trip, and others.

8. Nathaniel Marston as Trey

Nathaniel Marston plays Trey in the film The Craft. He is an actor from Connecticut who has featured in a number of leading and supporting roles. He is seen in shows like One Life to Live and As the World Turns.

9. Cliff De Young as Mr Bailey

The Craft character Mr Bailey is played by Cliff De Young. He is an artist from Los Angeles who has left a considerable impact on the film industry. He is remembered for his work in films like Glory and Suicide Kings.

10. Assumpta Serna as Lirio

Assumpta Serna plays Lirio in The Craft. She is an actor from Spain who has won multiple awards for her work in entertaining films and shows. She has worked in Bernarda, The Network of Freedom, Wild Orchid, and others.

What happened to Nancy from The Craft?

Nancy, at the end of The Craft, goes insane after her powers are stripped off. Sarah takes such a measure for the greater good after Nancy attacks her with magic.

Why does Bonnie have scars in The Craft?

The character Bonnie is shown with multiple scars on her shoulder and neck. These scars are a result of a fire that she faced as a child.

