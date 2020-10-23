The Crazies Ending Explained: Did Judy And David Die In The End?

The Crazies is a science fiction horror film directed by Breck Eisner and is a remake of the 1973 film with the same name. The film stars Timothy Olyphant, Radha Mitchel, Joe Anderson and Danielle Panabaker in prominent roles. The film is very popular among the fans of science fiction horror films, here is an explanation about what the ending of the film meant.

The Crazies plot

The plot of the film shows how a small town, Ogden Marsh, Iowa gets infected by a potentially deadly disease that instils in people tendencies to make them violent. It so happens that a military aircraft drowns in the town’s river and contaminates the water supply, which causes strange behaviour in people.

As the people start turning violent, the government decides to eradicate the disease by killing all the people in the infected town. That way the disease would not spread further and the government would be able to ensure that the people from the infected town are unable to run away. Therefore, they ‘nuke’ the infected town.

Ending of The Crazies

The end of the movie shows that the main characters, Judy and David fled the town, Ogden Marsh as they know that the military is planning to eradicate the people of the town. They are able to hear the countdown and are able to cross the borders of the town just in time. However, their truck is damaged due to the explosion and forcing them to walk to the next town, Cedar Rapids.

The closing scene shows that the satellite captures the couple walking towards the new town. The satellite locks target and the commands read: Initiate Containment Protocol. In the post-credits scene, a news telecast breaks and images of a military officer and in another second, a man climbing on camera can be seen.

The Crazies Ending explained

There are various theories about the ending of the film.

The government spotted the couple moving from the infected town to a new town. Hence they might have to destroy the next town as well. Because one the couple might infect the others (a chance the government cannot take) and as the government was covering up the explosion as a ‘chemical plant accident’ the couple might tell the new town what really had happened. Another theory goes that the couple might have been infected and have started showing the symptoms. Therefore, the man seen in the post-credit scene could have been David. The couple probably even died by the end of the film.

Post-credits scene

Image credits: still from the film

