Amazon Prime Drops Four New Films Trailers; 'The Lie', 'Black Box' & Others

Welcome to the Blumhouse is a recent collaboration between Amazon Studio and Blumhouse. The latter will bring eight new horror movies to Prime Video. Four of them will be released in October, while the other half will arrive in 2021. Now trailers of the upcoming four horror movies are released.

Welcome to the Blumhouse movies' trailers

The Lie

Mireille Enos, Peter Sarsgaard and Joey King star in The Lie. It is written and directed by Veena Sud. When their teenaged daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception.

Produced by Alix Madigan-Yorkin, Christopher Tricarico, and Jason Blum, the movie is executive presented by Howard Green, Kim Hodgert, Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson and Aaron Barnett.

Black Box

Directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. and script by Osei-Kuffour Jr. and Stephen Herman, Black Box stars Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine, Tosin Morohunfola, Charmaine Bingwa, and Troy James. After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is. The movie is executively produced by Jason Blum, Jay Ellis, Aaron Bergman, Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Mynette Louie and William Marks.

Evil Eye

Based on the award-winning, best-selling Audible Original production from writer Madhuri Shekar, Evil Eye is directed by Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani. It casts Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani, Omar Maskati, and Bernard White. A seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past.

The movie is executively produced by Jason Blum, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Guy Stodel, Anjula Acharia, Emilia Lapenta and Kate Navin.

Nocturne

Nocturne is written and directed by Zu Quirke in her breakout feature debut. It stars Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman, Jacques Colimon and Ivan Shaw. Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate. The movie is executively produced by Jason Blum, Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Matthew Myers and Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly.

Welcome to the Blumhouse Movie release dates:

The Lie – October 6, 2020

Black Box – October 6, 2020

Nocturne – October 13, 2020

Evil Eye – October 13, 2020

