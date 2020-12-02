'The Crowded Sky Cast' Was Headlined By Dana Andrews, Rhonda Fleming & Others

Directed by Joseph Pevney, The Crowded Sky is a Technicolor drama movie, released back in the year 1960. The film was adapted from the novel of the same name written by Hank Searls. The plot of the film traces the life stories of the passengers and crew members of a US Navy Jet which is on the verge of collision during a bout of severe weather. Malfunctioning in the radio causes communication problems and in their final moments, everyone tends to think of their personal problems. Here, we have listed down all the main cast members of the movie.

The Crowded Sky cast:

Dana Andrews as Dick Barnett

The Crowded Sky cast features Dana Andrews as Dick Barnett, who is one of the main protagonists in the film. He is seen as the veteran pilot who is flying a Douglas DC-7 airliner filled with passengers. Amid faulty weather, each passenger in his aeroplane has worries and problems that they must deal with.

Efrem Zimbalist Jr as Dale Heath

In the film, Efrem Zimbalist Jr plays the role of a US navy Lockheed TV-2 jet pilot, Commander Dale Heath. In the opening scene of the film, he runs into trouble as soon as the aircraft gets airborne. During the flight, both the radios of Heath and navigation systems are disabled. This raises problems for him to determine their correct altitude.

Rhonda Fleming as Cheryl Heath

The Crowded Sky sees Rhonda Fleming playing the character Cheryl Heath. She is the wife of pilot Dale Heath. The married couple faces a personal crisis as Date is unhappy with his marriage to an unfaithful wife Cheryl.

John Kerr as Mike Rule

Mile Rule is the co-pilot of Dick Barnett’s aeroplane. In the film, Barnett is shown to have long-time conflicts with Mike Rule. Keeping that aside, Mike also has his own personal demons which includes a no meaningful relationship with his catatonic father and an affair.

Anne Francis as Kitty Foster

This Technicolor movie features Anne Francis as Kitty Foster. She is the love interest of Mike Rule in the film. When it comes to profession, Kitty Foster is a head Stewardess.

