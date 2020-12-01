'The Christmas Listing' Cast: Details About The Cast Of This Rom-com Film

Lifetime movie network is having a strong line up of holiday movies that will be released this festive season. The network recently surprised its viewers with their latest movie The Christmas Listing. The movie has been received well by the viewers around the globe. The Christmas romantic comedy is helmed by Elizabeth Snoderly who has also co-written it with Sage Mears.

The official plot synopsis of the movie reads as, “Julia Rogers (Lexi Giovagnoli) is an uptight, hardworking realty owner who has lost her Christmas spirit. She will have to spend five days at a Christmas Inn with her business competitor, Chad Everest (Travis Burns), in order to win over the badly needed listing of the Erickson Farmstead. While competing to win the listing, Julia and Chad discover that they have more in common than they thought.”

As the movie was released yesterday, a lot of people have been curious to know about The Christmas Listing cast and The Christmas Listing characters. For all the people who are wondering about the cast of The Christmas Listing, here is everything you need to know about it.

The Christmas Listing cast

Lexi Giovagnoli as Julia Rogers

Lexi Giovagnoli plays the role of Julia Rogers in the cast of The Christmas Listing. According to IMDb, Lexi Giovagnoli is an actor and a producer. She is known for her work in movies like Pride and Prejudice, Cut, All She Wishes and Accidentally in Love.

Travis Burns as Chad Everett

Travis Burns plays the role of Chad Everett in The Christmas Listing cast. The Australian actor and model Travis Burns is best known for his role of Tyler Brennan in the popular soap opera Neighbours. Apart from acting, he is also an excellent player of different sports like basketball, football, baseball and swimming.

Greg Evigan as Herb Erickson

Greg Evigan plays one of The Christmas Listing characters of Herb Erickson. The American film stage and television actor started his career in theatre. Over the years, the 67-year-old actor has been a part of several hit movies and TV shows.

Susan Chambers as Donna Erickson

Susan Chambers has played the role of Donna Erickson in The Christmas Listing cast. She made her debut in a "Movie of the Week" film called Lucky Day. She has been cast in diverse roles in a variety of films since then.

Alex Galick as Tim

The role of Tim in The Christmas Listing cast is played by Alex Galick. He has worked for several stage companies and has featured in various roles. He started his film career with Adam Gierasch’s Fractured.

Image Credits: lifetimetv Instgram

