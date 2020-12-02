Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: Where And When Can You Watch This Christmas Classic

Quick links:
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is 1964 classic Christmas special. The TV show has two most memorable Christmas tunes like the Holly Jolly Christmas and We're a couple of misfits. The show will air on CBS and Disney several times. If you are wondering about the release dates and timings, here are details.
Rudolph is arguably one of the most classic characters in the Christmas movie section. The story of a cute little reindeer with a red nose is one of sweetest Christmas memories that most of us have. The first-ever Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer release was on December 6, 1964. It has shaped memories for children in every decade since then. The animated movie was directed by Larry Roemer and written by Romeo Muller and Robert May. If you want to watch the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer this year with your family and take a trip down the memory lane here's a list of timing and channels you can watch this Christmas classic on.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer aired on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. on CBS but don't worry if you missed it on December 1. You can purchase the CBS All Access OTT platform and watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on their streaming service. They offer a 7-day free trial as well. Apart from CBS, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will also be available on Disney Cable Channel Freeform several times as a part of the 25 Days of Christmas that the channel celebrates. Here are the dates and timings you can watch the movie on Disney.
IMAGE CREDITS: @rudolphtherednosedreindeer IG
