Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: Where And When Can You Watch This Christmas Classic

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is 1964 classic Christmas special. The TV show has two most memorable Christmas tunes like the Holly Jolly Christmas and We're a couple of misfits. The show will air on CBS and Disney several times. If you are wondering about the release dates and timings, here are details.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: When it airs and where to watch

Rudolph is arguably one of the most classic characters in the Christmas movie section. The story of a cute little reindeer with a red nose is one of sweetest Christmas memories that most of us have. The first-ever Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer release was on December 6, 1964. It has shaped memories for children in every decade since then. The animated movie was directed by Larry Roemer and written by Romeo Muller and Robert May. If you want to watch the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer this year with your family and take a trip down the memory lane here's a list of timing and channels you can watch this Christmas classic on.

Where to watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer aired on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. on CBS but don't worry if you missed it on December 1. You can purchase the CBS All Access OTT platform and watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on their streaming service. They offer a 7-day free trial as well. Apart from CBS, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will also be available on Disney Cable Channel Freeform several times as a part of the 25 Days of Christmas that the channel celebrates. Here are the dates and timings you can watch the movie on Disney.

Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7:40 p.m. EST

Sunday, Dec. 6 at 5:40 p.m. EST

Saturday, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. EST

Sunday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m. EST

Thursday, Dec. 24 at 8:50 p.m. EST

Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 5 p.m. EST

If you are wondering who gives the voices to these animated characters, here is the list of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer cast members

Burl Ives as Sam the Snowman

Larry D. Mann as Yukon Cornelius

Billie Mae Richards as Rudolph

Paul Soles as Hermey (

Stan Francis as Santa Claus / King Moonracer

Alfie Scopp as charlie-In-The-Box / Fireball / Other Reindeer

Janis Orenstein as Clarice

Paul Kligman as Donner / Clarice's Father / Comet the Coach

Carl Banas as Head Elf / Spotted Elephant / Other Toys

Corinne Conley as Doll / Others

Peg Dixon as Mrs Donner / Mrs Claus / Others

IMAGE CREDITS: @rudolphtherednosedreindeer IG

