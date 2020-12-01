'12 Gifts Of Christmas' Cast: All About The Katrina Law & Aaron O'Connell Starrer

Hallmark Channel's movie 12 Gifts of Christmas is now available on Netflix. The TV movie released in 2015 and showcases the story of Anna who is an unemployed painter, and somehow ends up becoming a personal shopper for Marc, who is an uptight corporate executive. The film has a 6.6/10 rating on IMDb, however, 95% of Google users have liked the film. Read on to know more about 12 gifts of Christmas cast and their characters.

ALSO READ| What's Coming To Netflix In December 2020? See All The New Arriving Titles

Katrina Law as Anna Parisi

12 Gifts of Christmas cast features actor Katrina Law, who is a popular American actor. She is well known for her role as Mira in Spartacus: Blood and Sand and Spartacus: Vengeance. She is also remembered for her role as Nyssa al Ghul on The CW television series Arrow, as Karen Beach on The Oath, and Quinn Liu on the CBS series Hawaii Five-0.

ALSO READ| What's Coming To Amazon Prime In December 2020? Here's A List Of All The New Titles

Donna Mills as Joyce Rehnquist

Donna Mills plays the role of Joyce Rehnquist in this TV movie. The veteran American actor is known for her soap opera titled Many Splendored Thing as well as her portrayal in the 1971 movie titled Play Misty for Me. She was then known for her TV roles like False Arrest (1991), In My Daughter's Name (1992), Dangerous Intentions (1995), The Stepford Husbands (1996), and Ladies of the House (2008). Donna Mills is popular for her portrayal in General Hospital as well.

Aaron O'Connell as Marc Rehnquist

Aaron John O'Connell is a well known American model and actor. He is best known for his portrayal as Wyatt Cryer in the TV drama called The Haves and the Have Nots. The show aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network. He last appeared in the movie Runnin' from my Roots in 2018.

Melanie Nelson - Marie

12 Gifts of Christmas characters also included actor Melanie Nelson. She portrayed the role of Marie in the film. She is known for her roles in movies like Being Charlie (2015), White on Rice (2009) and The IP Section (2019).

Other cast of 12 Gifts of Christmas

Michael Burchard - Edward Maxwell

Jill Adler - Sandy

Laiya White - Bella

Alyssa Buckner - Sophia

JJ Neward - Eva

Matthew Sincell - Erik Carlson

Koleman Stinger - Jackson Carlson

ALSO READ| What's Leaving Netflix In December 2020? The List Includes 'Ip Man, Ocean Series' & More

The movie 12 Gifts of Christmas initially released on 26 November 2015. The film was directed by Peter Sullivan and produced by Brian Nolan. The music of the film was composed by Matthew Janszen. While the credit for the screenplay is given to Peter Sullivan, Lynn Grant Beck, Jennifer Notas. Take a look at the trailer of 2015 released Hallmark TV movie.

ALSO READ| What's Leaving Hulu In December 2020? See The Full List Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.