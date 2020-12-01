'Dil Ka Kya Kasoor' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Dil Ka Kya Kasoor is a romantic drama that was released in the year 1992 which was directed by Lawrence D’Souza and produced by Mukesh Duggal. This film had a number of music tracks which were one of the stronger points of the movie. The film had an apt cast which consists of a number of well-known actors who have worked in a variety of films in their respective careers. Let us take a look at the cast of Dil Ka Kya Kasoor and more details about them.

Dil Ka Kya Kasoor cast

Divya Bharti as Shalini Saxena / Seema

Divya Bharti has played the lead role of Shalini Saxena in the Dil Ka Kya Kasoor cast, who later becomes an anonymous character of Seema. Her characters fall in love with Arun and anonymously helps him build his career as a singer. Divya Bharti worked in a number of films such as Vishwatma, Shola Aur Shabnam, Deewana, Jaan Se Pyaara and many more from 1990 to 1993 until her death. She tragically died in 1993 of an accident at a very young age of 19.

Prithvi as Arun Kumar

Prithvi is another lead actor in the Dil Ka Kya Kasoor cast and this movie was his debut film. He has played the role of Arun, who aspires to be a singer and eventually becomes successful. In a career of well over a decade, Prithvi has worked in a number of films such as Platform, Paandav, Daraar, Humraaz and many more films, during the course of which he later switched to supporting roles. His last movie came out in the year 2008 in the movie Jimmy.

Suresh Oberoi as Rajesh Saxena

Suresh Oberoi has played an important one in the Dil Ka Kya Kasoor characters of Rajesh Saxena, who is the elder brother of Shalini. He is one of the most experienced actors in the cast of this film with a career spanning over three decades. He has worked in successful films such as Lawaaris, Ghar Ek Mandir and many more. His most recent acting roles have come in films like Manikarnika and Kabir Singh, both of which became successful.

Laxmikanth Berde as Murli

Lakshmikant Berde is another actor among the cast of Dil Ka Kya Kasoor with decades of experience. Lakshmikant Berde has worked in a number of Hindi and Marathi films, with notable performances in Ghar Grihasti, Insan, Hello Girls and many more movies. He died at 50 in the year 2004.

