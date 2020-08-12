Sharad Malhotra And Mohit Sehgal To Join Surbhi Chandna As The Lead Cast In 'Naagin 5'

Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra were seen headlining the premiere episodes of Naagin 5 last weekend. The trio have already wrapped up their shoot and very soon a new trio for the season will be seen on our television screen. Surbhi Chandna will be playing the character of the Naagin in Naagin 5, while Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal will be cast opposite her. Read ahead.

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' Cast: Hina Khan As Aadi Naagin, Dheeraj Dhoopar As Cheel Aakesh & Others

Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal to join Naagin 5

Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra played the lead characters in Naagin 5 for the first few episodes. While Hina Khan played the character of the Naagin, Mohit Malhotra played the character of a Naag, who is in love with Aadi Naagin. Since a fresh cast has been introduced to the show now, reports from The Indian Express suggest that Sharad Malhotra will be playing a negative character, the avatar of "cheel". Reports from the daily also suggest that Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal will be playing the characters of the star-struck “Naagin couple”, who had been separated from each other for over a 1000 years ago, by the "cheel". Having given a curse on all the three characters, they will be seen coming back to the mortal world in order to relive their past and to fight for their love, in this season.

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' Cast's Net Worth Is So Huge That They Do Not Need A Naagmani; Details Inside

Another report from The Indian Express suggests that Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal’s characters will have no idea about their past connections, but their destiny would have already been decided. In Naagin 5, the characters of Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal, will be seen being caught in a web of love, drama, and revenge, that will make it a very exciting season to watch for the audience.

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar Thanks Crew Of The Show As He Wraps Up Shoot

Surbhi Chandna was last seen on Star Plus’s popular show, Sanjeevani, which was a spin-off of an old daily soap with the same name. Sharad Malhotra was last seen in the daily soap, Muskaan, and Mohit Sehgal was last seen on television as a participant for the celebrity dance reality television show, Nach Baliye 9, where he participated with his wife and television actor, Sanaya Irani. Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal will reportedly start shooting for Naagin 5 in the coming few days.

Also Read | Mohit Malhotra Excited To Work With 'Naagin 5' Co-stars Hina Khan And Dheeraj Dhoopar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.