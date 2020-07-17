DC's Robert Pattinson Joins Hands With MCU's Tom Holland For 'The Devil All The Time'

Robert Pattinson has been a trending topic for teaming up with Tom Holland for their upcoming film, The Devil All the Time. Reportedly, Robert will be joining the cast along with MCU actors Tom Holland and Sebastian Stan. Unlike their other popular film, this movie is not going to be a superhero film and will be releasing this September. Read more to know about Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland’s upcoming, The Devil All the Time.

in THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME, from director Antonio Campos, coming to Netflix globally 16 September pic.twitter.com/ZQm35ilMyf — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 16, 2020

The Devil All the Time cast and other details

Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, and Sebastian Stan are all going to be seen sharing screen space in The Devil All the Time. This will be the first time that people from the MCU and DC will be joining hands for a film. The movie will also feature Antonio Campos, popular for directing Marvel’s The Punisher, as the film’s director. The film is going to be a Netflix production and the news was released through Netflix’s Twitter account. With the Tweet, Netflix shared a cover picture of the script which showcased the leading stars of the film. Apart from Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland, other actors of the film include Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, Eliza Scanlen, Harry Melling, and Pokey LaFarge.

Reportedly, the film is going to be based on Donald Ray Pollock and is primarily shot in Ohio. Reports also say that the film will be following the events of WW2. According to thief film’s synopsis, the movie is set in rural southern Ohio and West Virginia. It also stated that The Devil All the Time is going to have of the cast playing compelling and bizarre characters from the end of World War II to the 1960s. The synopsis also revealed some character names including Willard Russell, Charlotte Russell, Carl Henderson, and Sandy Henderson. But the doubt of which actor is supposed to play which role still remains unanswered.

About Robert Pattinson's The Batman

Warner Bros said that the next addition to The Batman series is going to hit the theatres in 2021. Talking about the cast, makers have finalised replacing Ben Affleck with Robert Pattinson as the Batman. Reportedly, Jeffrey Wright is in talks to play Commissioner Gordon and the star has already played Gary Oldman in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy and J.K. Simmons in Zack Snyder's Justice League which gives him an upper hand for this particular role over other actors. Zoë Kravitz is officially going to play the role of Catwoman. Colin Farrell has been finalised to play the role of the Penguin.

