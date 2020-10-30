'The Devil All The Time' To 'The Old Guard', Harry Melling's Films To Watch On Netflix

The Queen's Gambit star Harry Edward Melling is best known for his portrayal as Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter film series. He made his acting debut with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, released in 2001. At an early age, Harry Edward Melling performed stage shows on The Provoked Wife, King John, Antigone, and Plenty. Take a look at Harry Melling's movies streaming on Netflix.

The Devil All the Time

The psychological thriller is based on the novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock. The writer also serves as the film's narrator. The Devil All the Time stars Tom Holland, Harry Melling, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Eliza Scanlen, Mia Wasikowska and Robert Pattinson. Harry Melling in The Devil All the Time plays the role of Roy Laferty, Lenora's father. The film is helmed by Antonio Campos. It was released on September 16, 2020.

The Old Guard

The Old Guard is a superhero flick starring Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The film is based on Greg Rucka's comic book of the same name. Helmed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film follows the story of a team of immortals on a revenge mission. The Old Guard was released on July 10, 2020, on Netflix. Harry portrays Steven Merrick, the wealthy CEO of a pharmaceutical empire.

Other Hollywood movies & shows of Harry

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Apart from Harry Melling, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs also features James Franco, Brendan Gleeson, Zoe Kazan, Liam Neeson, Tim Blake Nelson, Tom Waits, Tyne Daly, Bill Heck, Grainger Hines, Jonjo O'Neill, Chelcie Ross, and Saul Rubinek. Helmed by the Coen brothers, the film was released in 2018. Coen brothers have also written and produced the film. Melling plays an artist named Harrison.

The Lost City of Z

This is a biographical adventure drama flick starring Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, Nina Fawcett, Tom Holland and Harry as William Barclay. Helmed by James Gray, The Lost City of Z is based on the book written by David Grann. It follows the story based on real events surrounding the British explorer Percy Fawcett.

His Dark Materials

His Dark Materials is a fantasy drama series starring Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Anne-Marie Duff, Clarke Peters, James Cosmo and many others. Harry Melling was featured as Sysselman in episode 'Armour'. The series is based on Philip Pullman's novel of the same name. His Dark Materials has two seasons released.

