Where Was 'The Queen's Gambit' Filmed? Here Are Scenic Locations Of Miniseries

Netflix recently dropped a series The Queen’s Gambit for its users worldwide. Ever since the announcement, The Queen’s Gambit was one of the highly anticipated series of this year. The drama is based on the 1983 novel by the same name. The series premiered for the Netflix subscribers on October 23 this year and has been received well by viewers.

The plot of The Queen’s Gambit revolves around a chess prodigy Elizabeth Harmon AKA Beth Harmon played by Anya Taylor-Joy. A lot of viewers have been left with several questions about the series since its release. Many people have been wondering about where was The Queen’s Gambit filmed.

For all the people who have been curious to know about The Queen’s Gambit filming locations, here is everything you need to know about it.

Where was The Queen’s Gambit filmed? The Queen's Gambit filming locations

It might seem like the whole series has been shot on one set or on one location. However, The Queen’s Gambit filming locations were not limited to a certain set or location. It is also shot in different countries. According to IMDb, The Queen’s Gambit shooting locations have been spread in various parts of Cambridge, Ontario, Canada. The limited series is also shot in various parts of Berlin, Germany. From the looks of the series, it seems that Netflix has gone all guns blazing to give the show an authentic and rich feel. The movie is based in the 1950s era, which means that the makers had to show the world of that time. After watching the series, one can surely say that the makers have done a brilliant job and have brought the 1950s era alive on screen.

The Queen's Gambit shooting locations

About The Queen’s Gambit

The Netflix miniseries The Queen’s Gambit is created by Scott Frank and Allan Scott. The series features Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon, Bill Camp, Christiane Seidel, Rebecca Root, Chloe Pirrie, Marielle Heller, Harry Melling, Patrick Kennedy, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Marcin Dorociński, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as the main cast. The Queen’s Gambit series review has been mostly positive.

The plot revolves around an unusual chess prodigy who is on her quest of becoming one of the best in the games and her addiction problems. Here is a look at The Queen’s Gambit trailer.

Image Credits: Anya Taylor-Joy Instagram

