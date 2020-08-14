'The Devil All The Time' Trailer Uncovers Twisted Tale Of A Small Town Post World War II

Hollywood actor Tom Holland took to his social media account and shared the first trailer of his upcoming film The Devil All the Time. The Devil All the Time is an adaptation of day Donald Ray Pollock’s book with the same name. The period film is a Gothic, psychological thriller that is set in the era after World War II. According to reports, the film is set between the end of World War II and the Vietnam War.

'The Devil All the Time' Trailer

'The Devil All the Time' cast

The Devil All the Time cast includes Tom Holland, who plays the role of Arvin Russell, while Bill Skarsgard plays the role of his father Willard Russell. The movie also features Riley Keough and Jason Clarke, who plays the role of a deviant couple Sandy Henderson and Carl Henderson. Sebastian Stan plays the role of Sheriff Lee Bodecker, while Haley Bennett plays the role of Charlotte Russell in the film.

The Devil All the Time stars Robert Pattinson in the role of Reverend Preston Teagardin. The Devil All the Time cast also includes Eliza Scanlen, Mia Wasikowska, and Harry Melling along with Pokey LaFarge. The film is directed and co-written by Antonio Campos. It is produced by Randall Poster as well as Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Here's the plot

The Devil All the Time is reportedly set in Knockemstiff, Ohio as well as its neighbouring backwaters. The film's plot revolves around corrupt and sinister characters that live in the small town. The film tracks the lives of characters like an unholy preacher, twisted a couple, and a dishonest sheriff. The movie focuses on how a young boy fights against evil, sinister forces that stand against him and his family. The boy also explores the mindsets of various broken characters that emerged during the end of World War II.

Trailer review

The Devil All the Time trailer begins with Tom Holland’s character Arvin celebrating his birthday. Tom Holland, apart from looking the part, has also completely nailed the southern American accent. Right from the beginning to the very end of the trailer, the series of events keeps one at the edge of the seat. The nail-biting turn of events and the absolute chaos only makes one want to know more about the film.

A dialogue from The Devil All the Time trailer gives an indefinite idea of what the film might encompass. The words, “How and why people from two points of a map without even a straight line between them can be connected is at the heart of our story” are being played at the back of the trailer.

Apart from many stellar performances, Robert Pattinson sticks out like a swan in the herd of ducks. Robert Pattinson's role of a corrupt reverend makes one want to know more about how he is connected to the series of mysterious killings that are highlighted in the trailer.

Walking away from his image of the lovable vampire from Twilight, Robert Pattinson’s role surely makes one realise the immense potential that the actor has. Tom Holland has left no stone unturned when it comes to transforming himself into a boy from the rural parts of America. Right from his physical appearance, to his accent and from his body language to his personality, Holland has completely adapted the role of Arvin perfectly. The Devil All the Time is a Netflix original film that will be available on the streaming platform on September 16, 2020.

