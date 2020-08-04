'The Devil All The Time' First Look Revealed, Rob-Tom Ready To Greet Fans On Sep 16

Netflix has finally released the first look of their psychological thriller The Devil All The Time. In this first look tweet, Netflix released a few stills from this post-World War II movie. This tweet also gave us a first glimpse at the ensemble star casts look in the film. Twilight fame Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgard, and many other seasoned actors are part of this adaptation.

Netflix releases still from ‘The Devil All The Time’

In the last few months, many OTT platforms have announced their upcoming projects. The OTT giant Netflix is part of this bandwagon. In their recent tweet, Netflix revealed the first look of their highly anticipated ensemble film The Devil All The Time.

This psychological thriller film has an ensemble cast that got several movie lovers excited. Apart from being an ensemble cast film, this is the first time Robert Pattinson will be sharing screen space with Spiderman star Tom Holland. The moment this on-screen collaboration was announced many movie lovers deemed it as "superhero collab" since Robert is the new Batman and Tom has already played the role of Spiderman.

While unveiling The Devil All The Time’s first look, Netflix added the caption, “Here's your first look at THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME, a midwestern gothic tale from Antonio Campos starring Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Jason Clark, Riley Keough, Bill Skarsgård, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, and Eliza Scanlen. On Netflix globally on September 16, 2020”. Take a look at The Devil All The Time’s stills here.

Here's your first look at THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME, a midwestern gothic tale from Antonio Campos starring Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Jason Clark, Riley Keough, Bill Skarsgård, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, and Eliza Scanlen.



On Netflix globally on 16 Sept. pic.twitter.com/3qNW1EaVfb — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 3, 2020

The Devil All Time is based on Donal Ray Pollock’s novel of the same name. The novel and the film will follow the story of several characters and how their lives were affected after World War II. The story’s characters are all based in Southern Ohio and West Virginia. The Devil All The Time turns into a psychological thriller due to the presence of a disturbed war veteran, a husband and wife who are serial killers, and a false preacher in its storyline.

Apart from its star cast, The Devil All Time has other big names associated with it. Christine director Antonio Campos has directed this psychological thriller film. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal and Randall Poster will be producing this film. Moreover, since it is a Netflix film, the film will be entertaining audiences on a global scale.

