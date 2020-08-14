'The Devil Of All The Time' Trailer Reviewed, Twitterati Says 'did Not Disappoint'

The trailer of the much-anticipated film, The Devil Of All The Time released on Thursday. The film is a psychological thriller which is adapted from a book of the same name, written by Donald Ray Pallock. The trailer of the film has taken social media by a storm and here is how Twitterati has reviewed it.

Twitter's review of 'The Devil Of All The Time' trailer

Netizens took to their Twitter handle and expressed how they liked the trailer. Numerous netizens praised Tom Holland and other cast's acting performance. Many users wrote that the trailer looks promising and they are eagerly waiting for the film to release. Several other netizens revealed that Tom Holland was one of their favourites and they are excited to see him in the upcoming thriller.

There were other netizens who revealed that they cannot wait to watch Robert Pattison and Tom Holland share the screen. A netizen revealed that The Devil Of All The Time is their favourite book and that he was excited to watch how the movie turns out to be, and the trailer has not disappointed him. Many other users compared Tom Holland's performance in the trailer with the other movies he has done in the past. Here are some of the reviews given below.

The Devil Of All The Time trailer: Twitter reviews

Batman is my favorite superhero (obviously) and Spider-Man is my 3rd favorite. I love both actors and I think they can act. The devil all the time trailer is the latest example of their good acting skills. So I would love to see a Batman/Spider-Man crossover. — theflash2024 (@theflash20242) August 14, 2020

The devil all the time trailer.... Sorry but all of them doing a southern accent I had to laugh sm that's like a German movie with actors from west Germany doing an east Germany accent for the entire movie

Noh gleech wumma ich dir eene — • Yaz • #1 exile stan (@lwtpez) August 14, 2020

the devil all the time is genuinely one of my favorite books i've read over quarantine so when i found out they were making it into a movie i was so excited and the trailer did not disappoint. — E (@ediaz12_) August 14, 2020

i just watched trailer of the devil all the time and it must not be a flop — mild (@animeeer) August 14, 2020

The trailer for The Devil All The Time is really good, and I can't wait to watch the entire film on @netflix but like most trailers, I worry that it spoils far too much of the story. — Aaron Rowe (@soychemist) August 14, 2020

I watched The Devil All The Time trailer and couldn't process any of it because I was just thinking about what the above the line budget must have been. — Becca Gleason (@bccbecca) August 13, 2020

someone just use the audio and visuals of the The Devil All The Time trailer to create a Chaos Walking trailer and we will be set — ♆ julia called kj apa old ♆ (@areadersworld) August 13, 2020

The Devil Of All The Time trailer

The Devil All The Time synopsis

The official The Devil All The Time synopsis on Netflix reads as, "Sinister characters converge around a young man (Tom Holland) devoted to protecting those he loves in this suspenseful, seductive Midwestern gothic tale."

The Devil Of All The Time Cast and release date

The Devil All The Time is being helmed by Antonio Campos and is produced by Jake Gyllenhaal and Randall Poster. The movie features a strong ensemble cast of Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Eliza Scanlen, Mia Wasikowska and Robert Pattinson in the pivotal roles. The movie will be releasing on Netflix on September 16, 2020. Here is a look at some of the first look images from the film.

