The Dictator Best Scenes: From Aladeen's Birth To His Race, Watch Videos

Directed by Larry Charles, The Dictator is one of the most popular comedy movies that released in the year 2012, but yet remains fresh in the hearts of fans. Written by Sacha Baron Cohen, Alec Berg, David Mandel and Jeff Schaffer, the movie chronicles the hilarious story of a dictator who risked his life to ensure that democracy would never come to the country, Republic of Wadiya. The main lead in the movie- Aladeen, is played by Sacha Baron Cohen and is one of his best performances. The film has several hilarious scenes, read to know a few of them.

The Dictator movie best scenes

1. The movie kick starts with a hilarious scene wherein the birth of Dictator Aladeen takes place. Funnily, he is born with a huge beard. He hosts his own Olympic games- 'Wadiyan Games', at which he wins 14 gold medals. Often seen as an ignorant in the movie, he changes over 300 Wadiyan words to Aladeen, including the words positive and negative causing huge mass confusion.

2. This scene shows Aladeen being shot by someone. But it turns out to be that it was not him, but his body double. Funnily, it was all Aladeen's plan. A look at how he smartly manipulates the doctor.

3. Tensions arise as the standoff between the world community and the North African nation of Wadiyan intensifies, as UN weapons inspectors are refused access to the country by Wadiyan leader- Aladeen. Have a look at his conversation with a journalist who asks him whether or not he has weapons with him.

4. Aladdin goes to check his nuclear missiles. As he reaches there, his general greets him by smelling his armpits. The scene gets more hilarious as he disapproves of the missile. A two years old scene is shown, in which, the Dictator disapproves of the missile once again with hilarious reasons.

