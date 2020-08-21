The Ellen DeGeneres Show Unveils Variety Of Perks For The Staff After Host Apologises

The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently revealed its new perks for its staff that included more paid leaves, generous medical leave policies and more such measures. Th measures come straight after Ellen DeGeneres apologised to her staff and the top three producers from the show were outed. Read ahead to know more about the story.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has unveiled many new measures to make sure that their staff is happy. Many sources revealed to Entertainment Weekly and Variety that the staff working on the show will get five paid days off that can be used for any purpose they deem important. The reports mentioned that senior producers Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner broke the news on Monday to their staff via a Zoom call.

Further on, it was revealed that the news was given to the members at the same time when Ellen apologised to the staff. Ellen, while on the call, also revealed that the three executive producers, Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and co-EP Jonathan Norman, had been let go from the show following the allegations against them. All three were accused of sexual misconduct by many staff members.

Ellen DeGeneres show's producers

In an EW statement by an attorney representing Leman, the rep mentioned that asking Leman to leave was "the termination of an innocent man". Warner Bros, the owner of the lot where The Ellen DeGeneres show is shot, also mentioned to EW that they had interviewed many employees and were trying to address any issue that was put forward. They also added that they would make sure a healthy working environment was always maintained in their media houses.

Ellen DeGeneres' apology

A report from EW also stated that Ellen spoke a lot about being an introvert and how many times her humour could have been misinterpreted as being rude. She also mentioned that she wasn't perfect but was a 'multi-layered person'. In light of the current situation, she was trying her best to be perfect and was 'also learning from her mistakes'.

