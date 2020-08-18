'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Appoints In-house DJ Stephen As Co-executive Producer

Ellen DeGeneres has been coursing through troubled waters ever since her former employees came forward and alleged that her show's work culture was toxic by large. The Ellen DeGeneres Show has now fired key members of its production team as accusations of racial insensitivity, sexual misconduct, and other problems in the work environment had gotten mainstream attention.

Three producers including the executive producers, Kevin Leman and Ed Glavin along with co-executive producer Jonathan Norman have been ousted from the show entirely. Now, Ellen's resident DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has been designated as a co-executive producer for the show.

DJ tWitch roped in as co-executive producer

The news announced recently when Ellen addressed her staffer via a video conference call. Her address to the staff was highly emotional as she confronted months worth of allegations of reports suggesting that the show has a toxic work culture and supports racism. The host wishes to come back stronger in the forthcoming 18th season where the show will be focussing on a renewed commitment towards diversity. DJ Stephen's promotion to a co-executive producer allows him to have an influence on both the programming content and the overall work culture.

Stephen had recently spoken to US Weekly where he had revealed that there were definitely some things to address in the work culture of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but from his standpoint, there has only been love. Stephen stated that he would like to leave the conversation there as it is before he can more publicly address the situation. Ellen's show veterans like Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt and Mary Connelly are still onboard the show as executive producers along with the host DeGeneres. The three producers have been associated with the show since its beginning in 2003.

Reports suggest that Ellen, in her address, vowed to interact more with the staffers, revealing her shock over employees being told to avoid eye contact with her. She furthermore encouraged staffer to talk to her often and also shared that she has her good and bad days which causes her to sometimes keep to herself. She called herself to be a multi-layered person who tries to be the best she can be.

