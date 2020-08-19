Ellen DeGeneres Issues Another Apology, Says The Show 'will Come Back Strong'

After the ousting of three producers, Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly apologised to her viewers once again on August 18, 2020. Following an internal investigation about the alleged toxic workplace conditions, Kevin Leman, Ed Galvin and Jonathan Norman were asked to leave the show. They had been working for Ellen on The Ellen DeGenres Show since it's inception in 2003. Now, Fox News has reported that Ellen reportedly told her staff that she ‘wasn’t perfect’ in a video conference which was held with more than 200 staff members.

Ellen DeGeneres’ issues second apology

During the conference, the comedian stated that she is a ‘multi-layered person’ and she tries to be the ‘best person she can be’. Ellen further said that she ‘tries to learn from her mistakes’. However, lately, she has heard that some of her staff felt she wasn’t ‘kind’, ‘too short with them’ and ‘impatient’. Talking further, Ellen apologised to everyone whose feelings had been ‘hurt' by her in any way.

The outlet also stated that their source described that Ellen was being ‘emphatic’ & ‘emotional’. She suggested about creating a ‘better’ work environment with ‘making herself more available’. The report also suggests that the talk show host did not take any questions but promised that the show will ‘come back strong’ for its 18th season.

The production of the show was pushed to September amid the ongoing controversy. Ellen added that the forthcoming season of the talk show ‘will be the best they have ever had’. During the interaction, Ellen also promised that she would ‘try and change’ for better.

Post ousting of three producers, it now appears that Derek Westervelt, Andy Lassner and Connelly will continue to remain as producers alongside Ellen DeGeneres. Fox News further confirmed that Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, the DJ, has now been named as a co-executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The show hit a snag when several former employees gave testimonials of inappropriate behaviour by the producers who have now parted their ways. The accusations rocked the show with a massive delay in production. As per reports that have surfaced online, Ed Galvin has been alleged to be the centre of several issued complaints about poor workplace culture.

