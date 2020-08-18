Ellen DeGeneres Apologises To Staff After 3 Producers Exit From The Show

Since the allegations of mistreatment of the employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show have surfaced, there have been speculation that the future of the show might be in jeopardy. The Warner Bros Media Company began an investigation last month and are looking into the accusations of racism, intimidation and sexual harassment made by many anonymous employees of the show.

Following this, Ellen DeGeneres expressed regret on the accusations against some of her producers. Some actors such as Brad Garrett and Lea Thompson also came forward to blame the talk show host. Despite this, The Ellen DeGeneres Show is set to return on September 9 with Ellen still as the host.

Ellen DeGeneres apologises to staff

Ellen shared an apology to her staff who felt that she wasn't kind or was too short with them. She addressed the issue to her staff via a video conference call recently, according to People. The apology comes after three of her show's producers including Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman parted ways with the show after the Warner Media did an internal investigation. The producers of the show Glavin, Leman, and Norman were accused of sexual misconduct by the former employees of 'The Ellen Show'.

On Monday's video conference, DeGeneres told her staff that she wasn't perfect and tries to better from her mistakes. She apologised for being hurtful to anyone who felt the same. However, the executive producers Andy Lassner, Mary Connelly, and Derek Westervelt continue to be associated with the show since 2003 and will continue. Celebs like Katy Perry, Kevin Hart, and her wife, Portia de Rossi have shown their support to Ellen.

The Ellen DeGeneres shows controversy

In July 2020, many of The Ellen DeGeneres show’s former and current employees came forward to voice their bad experiences while working on the show. According to the reports of USA Today, an African American employee who had worked on the show for a year and a half had claimed that she had faced racism while dealing with the show’s top writers and producers.

Another employee accused the show of firing him, when he had spent a month a mental health facility, after a suicide attempt. Many other employees spoke to the media about The Ellen DeGeneres Show toxic work culture, under the condition of anonymity. This prompted Warner Bros., which produces and distributes the show, to set up an investigation into the show’s work culture.

Sorry but it comes from the top ⁦@TheEllenShow Know more than one who were treated horribly by her.⁩ Common knowledge. DeGeneres Sends Emotional Apology to Staff - Variety https://t.co/D0uxOgyyre — Brad Garrett (@RealBradGarrett) July 31, 2020

Earlier in July, the whole debate of the toxic working environment on the set of The Ellen Show came in the light after a report was released stating it a "toxic work environment". The report cited allegations of racism, intimidation, and sexual misconduct. In response, DeGeneres sent a letter to her staff promising "things will now change".

