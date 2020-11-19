'The Equalizer' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

The Equalizer is an American action thriller film which was released in the year 2014. It was directed by Antoine Fuqua and was written by Richard Wenk. The film revolves around a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer who has to return to the world of action to save a young girl from a gang of Russian mafia and the movie went on to become a commercial success at the box office. The cast of The Equalizer has a list of seasoned actors who play different characters in the film. Here’s what you need to know about The Equalizer cast.

The Equalizer cast

Denzel Washington as Robert McCall

Denzel Washington as played the lead among The Equalizer characters, portraying the role of retired officer Robert Mccall, who has to reluctantly return to the world of violence to save a young girl from the Russian mafia. Denzel Washington is a popular veteran actor of Hollywood with having done a number of films in his long career. He is an actor, director and a producer as well. He has worked in many critically-acclaimed film such as Crimson Tide, Flight, Unstoppable and many more films.

Marton Csokas as Teddy Rensen/Nikolai Itchenko

Marton Csokas has played the role of Teddy Rensen, who is employed by the Russian mafia kingpin Vladimir to eliminate Robert. He has portrayed the role of an assassin, one of the negative The Equalizer characters in this film. Marton has also appeared in other well-known films such as The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Alice In Wonderland and quite a few other films as well. He is another one of experienced actors in the cast of The Equalizer.

ALSO READ: 'Creed 2' Director Roped In For Transformers' New Instalment; Here's What You Need To Know

Chloe Grace Mortez as Alina

Chloe Grace Mortez plays the role of Alina, a sex worker, who gets brutally beaten up and faces the threat of life by a Russian gang of criminals. Chloe Grace Mortez has worked in other films such as Dark Places, I Love You Daddy, and many more. She made her film debut in 2005 as a child and thus makes up to be another seasoned addition in The Equalizer cast.

ALSO READ: 'Scream 5' Official Title And First Images Out As It Wraps Filming; Know Details Here

David Harbour as Frank Masters

David Harbour has portrayed the role of Frank Masters, a crooked detective who is employed by the Russian mafia kingpin. His character eventually gets confronted with Robert McCall as the former works for the gang. David Harbour has worked in popular films such as Suicide Squad, Hellboy, Quantum Of Solace and more films.

ALSO READ: Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' To Have 2.5 Hours Of Unseen Footage, Reveals Director

ALSO READ: 'Home Alone' Has A Plot Hole Which Even Its Director Could Not Explain; Find Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.