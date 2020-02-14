'The Eternals' To Feature Brian Tyree Henry As Marvel's First Gay Superhero; Deets Inside

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a trending topic since they announced that their film The Eternals will feature its first openly gay superhero. The Eternals will portray Brian Tyree Henry and Haaz Sleiman as an openly gay couple which is surely a first time in the MCU.

Haaz Sleiman spoke to an entertainment portal and revealed that his character is married to the superhero Phastos which is played by Brian Tyree Henry. He also revealed that they represent a gay family and have a child in the film. Read more about Marvel’s The Eternals.

The Eternals to have Marvel's first gay superhero, Phastos

Disney had initially promised their fans some significant gay moments in past tentpoles and has also stated they will work towards the film not being too explicit for the viewers. But Haaz Sleiman is extremely sure that the film will portray significant gay representation and will also feature Marvel’s first gay kiss.

The Eternals will also have Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, and Salma Hayek in prominent characters.

Marvel movies' gay superhero history

Technically it is not the first time that Marvel has tried to bring in a character who is openly gay as Joe Russo’s character in Avengers: Endgame was also a termed to be a gay character. The MCU certainly got backlash for the same as the character was featured for less than a minute.

Fans were angry to not see more of the character on the screen and complained that the character was nameless and insignificant to the film’s plot. Well, The Eternals will surely be having more gay representation than Avengers had as the character played by Brian Tyree Henry, Phastos, is one of the leading characters of the film.

