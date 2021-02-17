'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Will Carry Forward Black Panther's Legacy': Showrunner

Black Panther was the first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film featuring people of color as the lead. The movie had a huge positive impact on the Black community. Now, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier producer says the Marvel series will carry forward that message.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will carry on Black Panther’s message of Black Superheroes

In a recent conversation with TV Line, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier executive producer Malcolm Spellman explained how the series will have an impact similar to the one that Black Panther created for the black community. He said that when he saw the direct impact a “Black superhero” had on his nephew, that was "branded" on his brain. Spellman believes that the Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a “nice progression” with the mantle that Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and Chadwick Boseman left us with. He asserted that he really does believe that these “giant Black icons” are necessary, not only for kids of color but for other kids as well, so that they can start to absorb people of color as big and heroic.

Malcolm Spellman mentioned that he thinks one of the most important things is the faith he has that there are “no limitations” to the size of specifically black stories. He noted that they can be as big as anyone else’s story. He explained that people learned that with Empire and Black Panther, and they are going to see that with the Falcon and the Winter Soldier. There is just “zero-argument” against it, he admitted.

Malcolm Spellman expressed his excitement about being a part of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He said that it was “really empowering” for him. The executive producer mentioned that after hearing for the first 15 years of his career that being black meant he had to do only “niche things” that were really small, to now see all Black filmmakers and be one of them involved with the project, has just appealed across every spectrum while remaining “decidedly Black,” he noted. It is probably one of the best things about the path they took to get here, he asserted.

Promo Image Source: falconandwintersoldier And blackpanther Instagram

