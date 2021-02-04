'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' To Have An Appearance Of War Machine?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is famous for interconnecting several characters in one story. There has been some news about Doctor Strange appearing in the next Spiderman movie. Whereas Thor may now be a part of the Guardians of Galaxy team or vice versa. Recently Don Cheadle in an interview with BroBible's Post Credit Audio Podcast said that he might reprise his role of War Machine in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the upcoming Disney+ streaming show. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is set to be released in the month of March.

Also Read | 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Star Anthony Mackie Hints 'very Different' MCU Phase 4

Also Read | Golden Globes 2021: Sacha Baron Cohen Ties Record For Most Nominations In Single Year

Don Cheadle might reprise his role in The Falcon and Winter Soldier

Don Cheadle has played the role of War Machine in innumerable MCU movies. He goes by the name of Rhodey in the MCU. In the interview with BroBible's Post Credit Podcast, he revealed that there might be a potential crossover of War Machine with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. He even said that he might get his own show called ArmorWars. He added that it's going to bring a lot of fun when writers connect two different characters in one movie or even in one show.

Also Read | Dita Von Teese Breaks Her Silence On Abuse Allegations Against Ex-husband Marilyn Manson

He even added that he is very excited to get into the writers' room and see how his character may get something fun by connecting everything in the coming days. An appearance of Rhodey in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier makes sense as he was a part of the United States military. Fans are going to enjoy his appearance a lot as Rhodey has made a proper impact in their minds. He also played an important role in Captain America: Civil War. He also played important role in the whole Iron Man franchise.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is an upcoming miniseries created by Malcolm Spellman for Marvel. It takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The plot focuses on Sam Wilson as The Falcon and Bucky Barnes as Winter Soldier. They are going to team up for a worldwide adventure that puts their skills to the test as they fight an anarchist group called the Flag-Smashers. It is rumoured that the series will show who is worthy of Captain America's mantle.

Image Credits: Screengrab from Avenger's Infinity War Trailer

Also Read | Marilyn Manson's Home Sees The Presence Of LAPD Vehicles After Abuse Allegations

Also Read | Nalneesh Neel Reveals How He Bagged His First Hollywood Film 'The White Tiger'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.