The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Resumes Shooting In Atlanta

Marvel’s next show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, has finally restarted its shooting in Atlanta. Fans had to spend quite a long time for Marvel’s next due to COVID-19 pandemic but with this news, their hopes have increased. Let us read more about the Marvel’s next, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Also Read Marvel's Avengers Update 1.06 Patch Notes: What's New In The Update?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Cast, Plot and more

The reports by The Direct confirmed that the series has resumed its shoot. The new series is revolving around Marvel’s Cinematic Universe characters, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It will be a 6-episode series in the MCU Phase 4 starring Sam Wilson and James Buchanan who are the popular supporting actors from the Captain America movies. Directed by Kari Skoglan, the entire cast of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier includes Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Anthony Mackie as the Falcon, Daniel Bruhl as Zemo, Wyatt Russell as the US agent, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, Shane Berengue as German S.W.A.T., John Gettier as German Prison Guard and many others.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the trailer of the series. Also, in addition to a clip for Black Widow, Marvel released another clip dropping the first-ever footage of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. Let's check out the video.

In the video, one could only get glimpses of Sam Wilson and James Buchanan. The first scene in the trailer shows Sam Wilson swinging Captain America's shield and later both Sam and James were seen together in a shot giving their fans a peek into the upcoming series.

So, now the fans are eagerly waiting for it to release soon. There are several other Marvel movies whose filming was stopped due to the pandemic. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has now picked pace and hopefully, the fans will not have to wait for long for Marvel’s next movie.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was earlier scheduled to release this year in August but then the series along with other two Marvel projects, Loki and WandaVision eventually stopped the filming due to COVID-19 pandemic. And now, finally, the filming will resume in September and the film will release accordingly.

Also Read Brie Larson Aka Captain Marvel Reveals She Had Also Auditioned For 'Thor' & 'Iron Man 2'

List of Marvel’s Upcoming Movies

Marvel’s next movie, Black Widow is all set to release this year in November. Cate Shortland will become Marvel’s first solo female director after Anna Boden, who was the co-director of the movie, Captain Marvel. Other than this, The New Mutants, The Eternals, Morbius, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Spiderman Homecoming 3, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2 and several other Marvel movies are expected to release soon in the coming years.

Also Read Brie Larson Reveals She Initially Rejected Playing Captain Marvel Multiple Times; Know Why

Also Read Scarlett Johansson Reveals How She Learned About Black Widow's Death In Avengers: Endgame

Image Courtesy- Stills from The Trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.