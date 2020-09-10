Marvel's Avengers Update 1.06 Patch Notes: What's New In The Update?

The Marvel's Avengers update brings many bug fixes and several improvements to the game. The latest patch also fixes the major problem faced by the players in which unlocked outfits through campaign progress used to get re-locked automatically. Now, players will not have to worry about losing unlocked costumes, however, the developers have not come up with an interface to give the player their already re-locked costumes. There are many things in the latest Avengers update, here is all you need to know about it:

Marvel's Avengers 1.06 Patch Notes

Update 1.2.5 fixes

Resolved an infrequent bug where players are unable to progress with the campaign due to an infinite loading screen. This patch does not resolve the fix for those who have already encountered it – bad save states will be resolved in V1.3.0.

Addressed majority of instances of a partially loaded Helicarrier which resulted in characters infinitely falling out of the world when trying to access the Avengers Initiative. There are rare instances where this could happen still, but the patch ensures that loading back into the main menu and then returning to the Avengers Initiative will resolve it. They are still working to eliminate this bug entirely.

Campaign Mission reward outfits will no longer disappear from Cosmetics Inventory UI. This presented as costumes that were previously unlocked through campaign progress – such as the Stark Tech outfits – reverting to a locked state. They prevented this from happening in V1.2.5, but the patch does not return outfits for those who have already encountered it – bad save states will be resolved In V1.3.0.



Marketplace and Challenge Card outfits will be restored and no longer become re-locked in the Cosmetics Inventory UI. This presented as costumes that were previously unlocked through online play – such as Hero Challenge Card rewards, pattern drops, and faction vendors – reverting to a locked state

Updated Community Challenge UI that now reflects current community progress.

Backup Save UI improvements

Load time optimizations

Xbox Only: Achievements should now unlock and increment properly. They are still investigating if all Achievements will be granted retroactively – their current theory is that story-based will, but challenge-based will not.

