'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Teaser Hints At Return Of Marvel Baddies HYDRA

Marvel fans were treated with a little glimpse of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier during Super Bowl on Sunday. The snippet featured Anthony Mackie's Falcon practising on Captain America's shield. In the teaser, we can also see Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier in a gun-wielding avatar. However, if we take a closer look, it seems the trailer hints at the return of HYDRA.

Also read: Marvel teases first look of 'Loki', 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' and 'WandaVision' series

Will H come back in the MCU?

In the teaser for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson aka Falcon can be seen in a cut-throat flying chase with base jumpers. Though this looks like any other high-octane action scene from the Marvel canon, some fans were quick to point out that the base jumpers are actually wearing green suits with yellow stripes — a design which is similar to the suits worn by HYDRA assassins in the comic books.

Also read: 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' release date to be pre-poned? Read

This detail in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier teaser has come after the

Following the news confirming Helmut Zemo featuring in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the speculation around the inclusion of HYDRA in the series have been fuelled further. HYDRA was originally introduced with Captain America: The First Avenger. In its sequel it was revealed that the dangerous terror organisation has actually been lurking in the shadows of government control in the Marvel cinematic universe.

Also read: Sebastian Stan promises amazing adventures with 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

Speculations have suggested that a few HYDRA loyalists will come out of the shadows after Captain America's retirement, as shown in Avengers: Endgame. The inclusion of a government chosen successor of Captain America will also be a key plot point in the upcoming series. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is set to debut on Disney+ in August 2020.

Also read: Marvel releases new stills from WandaVision & The Falcon and The Winter Soldier; see here

The Universe is expanding. Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki are coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Kmk6p8S4hV — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 3, 2020

Also read: Disney cast Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa for 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

Image courtesy - Marvel Studios Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.