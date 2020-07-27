'The Fault In Our Stars' Cast And Characters They Played In This Romantic Drama

Based on an award-winning novel written by John Green with the same name, the movie The Fault In Our Stars was number one at the box office when it released. The film followed the story of a young girl named Hazel Grace, a cancer patient who is forced to attend a support group by her parents where she meets a boy named Augustus Waters and falls in love with him. The film generally received positive reviews from the critics and was loved by the audience. Take a look at The Fault in our Stars cast here-

The Fault In Our Stars cast

Shailene Woodley as Hazel Grace Lancaster

Shailene Woodley played one of the main leads of the film The Fault in our Stars. She played the role of a sixteen-year-old girl Hazel Grace Lancaster who has thyroid cancer, that has spread through her lungs. She got widely known for her role as Hazel Grace Lancaster and was praised for her chemistry with actor Ansel Elgort.

Ansel Elgort as Augustus Waters

Actor Ansel Elgort played the role of Augustus Waters in The Fault in Our Stars. He was seen as a boy who lost a leg due to bone cancer. He's seen as a boy who's free-spirited, and how he falls in love with Shailene Woodley.

Nat Wolff as Isaac

Nat Wolff played the role of Isaac, Augustus Waters best friend in The Fault in Our Stars. He played the role of a blind boy in the film, who loses his eyes to cancer.

Laura Dern as Frannie Lancaster (Hazel's mother)

Sam Trammell as Michael Lancaster (Hazel's father)

Milica Govich as Mrs Waters, Augustus's mother

David Whalen as Mr Waters, Augustus's father

Willem Dafoe as Peter Van Houten

Willem Dafoe played the role of Peter Van Houten an author who disappears. The actor had a brief, but an important role in the film.

Mike Birbiglia as Patrick, the Support Group leader

Mike Birbiglia played the role of a leader of the Support Group. The actor runs a support group in the film where Hazel and Augustus meet and eventually fall in love.

