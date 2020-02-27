Is Cisco Leaving 'The Flash'? Writer Of The Show Clears The Air

The Flash is one of the most followed superhero series of recent times. After the last episode of The Flash season 6, fans were left wondering if Cisco from The Flash will be leaving the show. Eric Wallace, one of the writers of the show, recently cleared the air and said that Cisco will be a part of the next season of The Flash. The news has come in as a relief to most people.

Where is Cisco on The Flash’s next season?

Cisco Ramon has been an integral part of the show The Flash. In the last season of the show, Cisco Ramon’s character, played by Carlos Valdes, was seen declaring that he is leaving Central City to undertake his own project at another place. This statement had left the fans wondering if he would exit the show now.

However, the writer of The Flash, in an interview with a leading news portal, said that Cisco and Carlos are not going anywhere. He said that Cisco is off on a journey to catalogue the world, but he will be returning very soon.

Eric, the show writer, was also of the opinion that whatever Cisco learns on his journey will be used to solve something huge. He also said that an old villain will return on the show. His words have been relieving for the fans who have had the questions about Carlos Valdes leaving the show for quite some time. They had also assumed that Cisco Ramon’s character would not be a part of The Flash season 6 as he was not on the show in a few episodes of The Flash season 5.

Read The Flash Will Change The Life Of His Beloved Wife Iris West Allen

Also read Is Tom Cavanagh Leaving 'The Flash'? Here Are The Full Details

About The Flash

The Flash is an action drama superhero series that has been entertaining the audience since 2014. The show is the creation of a number of talented writers like Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, and Andres Kreisberg, amongst others. The Flash stars actors like Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, and Danielle Panabaker, amongst other actors.

Image Courtesy: Carlos Valdes Instagram

Read The Flash: Actors Who Played The DC Character In Various TV Series And Movies

Also read 'The Flash' & 'IT': Director Andy Muschietti On The Underlying Themes Of His Movies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.