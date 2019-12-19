J.R. Smith’s Wife, Jewel Confirms His Affair With 'The Flash' Actor Candice Patton

The NBA star JR Smith and his wife, Jewel Harris posted a video on Instagram confirming the rumours between her husband and Candice Patton. Harris also admitted that he and The Flash star Candice Patton are in a relationship. Fans are wondering why did JR Smith even cheat on his wife. Jewel and JR Smith both married since August 2016. They have four children, Demi Smith, Dakota Smith and Peyton Smith. She sat alone in her car and recorded the video. Jewel decided that the best thing she can do in this situation is to learn from it and pray to god. While the original video runs about 10 minutes long, the clip below focuses on the part in which Harris mentions Candice Patton. Although Candice Patton is yet to comment on the alleged affair. Take a look at the emotional video.

I cannot believe JR Smith’s wife called my sister Candice by name on the interwebs. What is happening today??? pic.twitter.com/C505YYwbkD — kae (@sportyidk) December 18, 2019

After the video got viral

JR Smith, the basketball player, deleted three years of Instagram posts with his wife after news broke accusing him of an affair with Candice Patton. They were also seen posting flirty comments on each others' Instagram post. However, Jewel has not deleted her Instagram posts wherein she is seen with her husband. However, Jewel has been posting emotional quotes on her social media ever since then.

