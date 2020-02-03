'The Flash' & 'IT': Director Andy Muschietti On The Underlying Themes Of His Movies

After Ezra Miller appeared on Crisis on Infinite Earths and met Flash in the speed force, fans have been expecting a lot from the upcoming movie, The Flash. Director of the movie Andy Muschietti has plans to release a movie based on the life of Flash. He has directed movies like It and It Chapter Two, which were some of his greatest hits.

The writer of the film, Christina Hodson, talked about conveying emotional connections between DC characters. With some of the new entries in DC Extended Universe like Stargirl, it is difficult to forget old characters and their emotional bond. Let us take a look at what Andy Muschietti has to say about the upcoming movie.

Andy Muschietti talks about The Flash

Andy Muschietti compared the IT character with Flash and he expects Flash to have real emotional depth with the audience. Flash first appeared in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The Flash series has been entertaining the audience since 6 seasons and the writers Christina Hodson expressed their feeling towards the upcoming project.

Andy Muschietti did not promise the movie to be horror but he said that it will be a beautiful human story. It is also said that the upcoming movie will feature Reverse Flash in a female version which will make the story even more interesting.

The movie will feature Ezra Miller in the lead role and Kiersey Clemons and Billy Crudup in their respective roles. The movie will come out on July 1, 2022.

