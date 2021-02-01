Pattas Movie Cast: Details About Actors And Their Characters In The 2020 Action-drama

Pattas is an Indian Tamil-language martial arts film written and directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar. The film released on January 15, 2020, and was produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. Pattas movie cast includes Dhanush, Sneha, Mehreen Pirzada, Naveen Chandra and others.

The story is about a young man who is separated from his mother at an early age. He becomes a thief. Later, he comes to know about his past and decides to learn martial arts to defeat an old foe. IMDb rates Pattas 5.7 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about the cast of Pattas movie.

Pattas movie cast

Dhanush as Sakthi Dhiraviyaperumal and Dhiraviyaperumal

The film stars Dhanush in a dual role as Sakthi and Dhiraviyaperumal. In the film, he gets separated from his mother and decides to learn martial arts. Dhanush predominantly works in Tamil cinema. Dhanush's first film was Thulluvadho Ilamai. His other notable work includes Polladhavan, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Aadukalam, Maryan, Vada Chennai, Velaiilla Pattadhari and more. He made his Bollywood debut with Raanjhanaa in 2013. He will soon be seen in his third Hindi film named Atrangi Re.

Sneha as Kanyakumari

Sneha played the role of Shakti’s mother. In the film, her character is arrested and sent to jail for 16 years. Sneha made her cinema debut with the Malayalam film Ingane Oru Nilapakshi in the year 2000. She was later seen in Ennavale. She also appeared in successful Telugu films like Venky, Radha Gopalam, and Sri Ramadasu. She has also been a part of Kannada language films.

Mehreen Pirzada as Sadhana Sha

Mehreen played the role of Sadhana in the film. Mehreen appears predominantly in Telugu and Tamil-language films. She made her debut in with the Telugu film Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha. The actor also made her Bollywood debut with Phillauri in 2017. Her other notable films include F2: Fun and Frustration, Nenjil Thunivirundhal, Aswathamma and others.

Naveen Chandra as Nilapparai alias Nilan

Naveen played Nilapparai alias Nilan. Naveen predominantly appears in Telugu and Tamil language films. He made his debut in the 2012 Telugu romantic comedy film Andala Rakshasi. He was seen in other films such as Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Bhanumathi & Ramakrishna, Miss India and others.

