What Time Does 'The Dig' Release On Netflix? See The Release Time, Plot And Other Details

The Dig is an upcoming Netflix drama film. Based on the 2007 novel by the same name, by author John Preston, the story of this book reimagines the events of 1939 excavation of Sutton Hoo. Helmed by director Simon Stone, the drama film stars Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Lily James and other talented actors. Read on to find out, “What time does 'The Dig' release on Netflix?”

What time does 'The Dig' release on Netflix?

The Dig release date on Netflix is January 29, 2021. Like all other Netflix titles, this film will release at 12:00 am PT, which is 3:00 am ET. The Dig release time for the viewers in the United Kingdom will be 8:00 am BST. Viewers in Australia will be able to watch the film at 7:00 pm AST.

'The Dig' on Netflix: The premise of the film

The film chronicles around discovery of the Sutton Hoo burial site on the property of a woman named Edith Pretty. According to a report in Britannica, Sutton Hoo is a burial site near Woodbridge, in Suffolk, England. The site has two early medieval cemeteries that date from the 6th to 7th centuries. Several Archaeologists have been working on excavating the area since 1939.

One of the cemeteries found at this location had an undisturbed ship burial with a wealth of Anglo-Saxon artefacts. Most of the objects found here have been held by the British Museum. Scholars believe that Rædwald of East Anglia is the most likely person to have been buried in the ship. The site holds an immense historifcal significance and helps in understanding the Anglo-Saxon kingdom of East Anglia and the early Anglo-Saxon period.

'The Dig': Cast and characters

According to a report on the film’s IMDb page, British actor Carey Mulligan stars as Edith Pretty in The Dig. She is joined by Ralph Fiennes as Basil Brown, a self taught Archaeologist and astronomer from England. Lily James plays Peggy Preston, the English archaeologist, who played a pivotal role in uncovering the site. Other actors joining the cast are Johnny Flynn as Rory Lomax, Ben Chaplin as Stuart Piggott, Ken Stott as Charles Phillips, Archie Barnes as Robert Pretty, Monica Dolan as May Brown.

