The Grand Tour Madagascar Special 'A Massive Hunt' Released A Day Early On Dec 17

The Grand Tour Madagascar special of The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt was supposed to launch on Friday, December 18. However, the former Top Gear trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May took to their social media handles to announce that brand new feature-length episode is already out on Amazon Prime Video. This was a part of their last-minute marketing stunt.

The Grand Tour Madagascar episode is out of Amazon Prime Video a day prior

The official Twitter handle of The Grand Tour Madagascar recently shared a banter between the trio of Jeremy, Richard and James. In the video, they were seen discussing how tired they were of being asked when is the next Grand Tour special coming in. So they decided to release the Grand Tour Madagascar videos a day before its release day. The fans of the trio are up for a treat as they will be seen heading out on an adventure to Madagascar. The episode will feature the greenery of Madagascar and the trio will soon get to know which cars they would want to take with them to the challenge.

And just like that, #AMassiveHunt is released early. All those marketing plans… wasted. It's on Prime Video now. Can you find it? pic.twitter.com/GwqyRQbZeC — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) December 17, 2020

They released the trailer of the show back in November and mentioned that the episode will release on December 18, exactly a year after they released the Vietnam one. The trio will again be armed with three sports car and they have to go on a fun escapade and race on one of the most expensive Tarpac's built on the sea. They will have to face the world's toughest roads in some of the most modded cars in order to complete the adventurous quest.

Seems like the shoot of the episode had begun in June as Jeremy Clarkson had shared a post of the three of them. He wrote, "Today’s important work. Planning the next adventure." Clarkson also shared another photo wherein he mentioned, "Of all the f**king bubbles I could have ended up in" talking about the social bubble they had to be in following the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.

According to a report of Radio Times, the team has already shot another episode for next year in Scotland. However, they had originally planned to shoot it in Russia but the pandemic ruined their plans. James May told them that they would definitely shoot the episode in Russia and release 2 episode together next year.

