IMDb's Top 10 TV Shows Of 2020 Out! Netflix Dominates While Amazon Prime Video Tops Chart

IMDb is one of the world’s most popular and authoritative sources for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities. In the past few months, audiences have spent their time on the small screen watching a show probably more than they ever did, due to coronavirus or COVID-19 lockdown. Now IMDb has dropped the top scripted show list of 2020.

Also Read | Jon Favreau Says 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 On Schedule For Filming Before 2020 Ends

IMDb's list of top 10 TV shows of 2020

Seattle (Business wire) and IMDb have unveiled the top TV shows of 2020. It is determined through the most popular shows from the IMDbPro proprietary ranking of shows based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors on the site. Netflix dominates the list with seven series among the top 10, with Amazon Prime Video grabbing the first spot.

1. The Boys

Developed by Eric Kripke, The Boys is an Amazon Prime Video original superhero series. The first season was released in 2019, with the second season in 2020. The show garnered much attention for its brutality, comedy, and unique take on superheroes. It shows a group of common people who tries to take down corrupt supes who misuses their powers. A third season is in the making.

Also Read | The Boys Season 3 Sets Early 2021 Filming Date, Episode1 Title Hints At 'Avengers' Parody

2. Money Heist

Spanish show La Casa de Papel aka Money Heist dropped its Part 4 in April on Netflix. The plot has a gang of robbers who attempt to carry out the most perfect heist on the Royal Mint of Spain, and then on the Bank of Spain. Created by Álex Pina, it was intended to be a limited series by the streamers acquired the global rights and now a fifth and final part is on its way.

3. Dark

Set in a fictional German town, Dark focuses on a family saga with a supernatural twist of time travel and much more. The science fiction series, created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, released its third and final season on Netflix in June. With its epic conclusion, it is regarded as one of the best shows ever for its ambition, complexity of its narrative, visuals, acting, and tone.

4. Ozark

Ozark is a crime drama series that streams on Netflix with the third season being dropped in March 2020. The story is about a financial advisor who moves with his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder money to appease a drug boss. Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, it has been renewed for a fourth and final season.

Also Read | Ozark Renewed For Fourth & Final Season By Netflix; Byrde Family Saga To Conclude In 2021

5. The Mandalorian

Disney launched its streaming service, Disney Plus, with Star Wars: The Mandalorian being among its first original series. The second season made its way out in October, with each episode dropping out on Friday until December 18. Created by Jon Favreau, it shows a bounty hunter who takes the responsibility of reuniting a mysterious child to his race. It has expanded the Star Wars universe and a third season is on its way.

6. The Queen’s Gambit

Netflix’s limited series, The Queen’s Gambit has caught everyone's attention following its premiere in October. It is a coming-of-age period drama created by Scott Frank and Allan Scott, based on Walter Tevis’ novel of the same name. The plot has an introverted orphan teenager, Beth Harmon, who discovers and masters the game of chess in 1960s USA. But the stardom of the child comes at a price.

7. The Umbrella Academy

Created by Steve Blackman, The Umbrella Academy is a superhero series based on the comic book series of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba. It has a family of former child heroes, now grown apart, who must come together to continue to protect the world. The second season was released in July, with the third season in development.

8. Westworld

Set at the intersection of the near future and the reimagined past, Westworld explores a globe in which every human appetite can be satisfied without consequence. The third season of the science fiction series was out in March and HBO has renewed it for a fourth season. Based on Michael Crichton’s 1973 film of the same name, it is created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

9. The Witcher

The Witcher debuted on Netflix in late December 2019 and was praised by the viewers. Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, it is based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski. It is set in a fictional world where a monster killer, a young princess, and a mystical woman are tied together by destiny. A second season is currently under production.

Also Read | 'The Witcher' Season 2 Halts Production After Multiple Crew Members Test Covid Positive

10. The Crown

Following the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, The Crown shows events that shaped the second half of the twentieth century. The fourth season was released in November and a fifth season is expected to arrive in 2022. Created by Peter Morgan, it is a historical drama series that has garnered much acclaim over time.

Promo Image Source: theboystv, themandalorian And lacasadepapel Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.