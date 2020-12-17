Amazon Prime Video Planning To Score 'jackpot' IPL And Indian Cricket's Digital Rights?

India has seen a sharp rise in the number of internet users in recent years. The same has also benefitted the 'Over The Top' (OTT) platforms in the nation. A major player in the market, Amazon Prime Video, is planning to expand their sports portfolio as they look to go after the rights for streaming the highly popular Indian Premier League, as well as the Indian team's international matches.

Amazon Prime Video to bid for Indian Premier League rights?

The platform has already bagged the rights for streaming India and New Zealand matches from 2021 to 2026. However, they are still looking to expand their presence when it comes to live streaming and telecast of cricket matches. They could look to take a cue from Disney+ Hotstar. The OTT platform has been thriving over the years, and the Indian Premier League has been instrumental in its growth.

Every season of the cash-rich league results in a rapid download surge for the platform, and now Amazon Prime Video also intends to capitalize on the same. Dinesy+ Hotstar currently holds the streaming rights for the Dream11 IPL, and their contract is set to expire in 2023. Gaurav Gandhi, the country manager for Amazon Prime Video, in an interview with Financial Times, revealed that the company is keen to target cricket.

Gaurav Gandhi pointed out how the sport enjoys a massive fanbase in the country, and hence it makes perfect sense for them to expand their cricketing portfolio. If the company manages to strike a deal with the BCCI, it could prove to be path-breaking for them. With this, they could establish themselves as a prominent OTT platform with an offering that caters to a wider audience, while also targeting the pulse of the nation.

Star India, which is now Disney India, won the BCCI media rights for a period of five years back in 2018. The deal is estimated to be of a whopping ₹6,138.1 crore. They will continue to be the streaming and telecast partners for the upcoming Dream11 IPL 2021. They are dominating the market because of their existing deals, and Amazon Prime Video will be eying to do the same with their future plans.

The Disney+ Hotstar app will have high hopes from the upcoming Dream11 IPL 2021. However, Amazon Prime Video's decision of foraying into live sport could mean that they bid for more lucrative leagues and series after acquiring the rights for India and New Zealand matches. This would be a substantial addition to their existing sports content and hence will help them define a great value proposition for sports fans. 'The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team' and 'Sons of Soil documentary' are currently the platform's prominent offerings when it comes to sports-based content.

India cricket schedule 2021

The Virat Kohli-led side will feature in some of the most high-profile cricket matches in the coming year. According to the India cricket schedule 2021, the Indian team will participate in bilateral series against England, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and New Zealand. The team will also play marque events such as the ICC T20 World Cup, Asia Cup, and the Indian Premier League.

