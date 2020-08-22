'The Green Mile' Filming Location: Where All The Major Scenes Were Shot?

The Green Mile is a critically acclaimed film from 1999 that is based on Stephen King's 1996 fantasy drama novel of the same name. The movie was directed by Frank Darabont and told the story of prison officer Paul Edgecomb, who witness several supernatural events after a death row inmate named John Coffey was brought to the prison. The film starred Tom Hanks, David Morse, Bonnie Hunt, and Michael Clarke Duncan in the lead roles. Here is a look at The Green Mile filming location according to movie-locations.com.

The Green Mile filming location

Most of The Green Mile was filmed in Tennessee, North Carolina. Georgia Pines is the name of the nursing home where elderly Paul Edgecomb recited the story of John Coffey. This nursing home was actually Flat Top Manor, which is a 20 room mansion. The mansion is at Moses Cone Memorial Park at Blowing Rock, between Asheville and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Cold Mountain Penitentiary is the name of the prison in The Green Mile. This prison is located at Louisiana in the film. However, in real-life, the prison scenes were actually filmed at Tennessee State Penitentiary, located at Cockrill Bend Boulevard in West Nashville. This prison closed down in 1992.

The scene where the bodies of the two girls were found was set by the Old Train Bridge across Caney Fork River. This area is located around 50 miles east of Nashville. The final funeral scene was filmed at College Grove United Methodist Church, in the town of College Grove.

The Green Mile movie synopsis

The Green Mile follows Paul Edgecomb who is a prison officer overseeing a black man named John Coffey. Paul soon realizes that John has supernatural healing powers and is also psychic. John is on death row for raping and murdering two white girls. However, he is innocent of the crime and is actually set up by a man named William "Wild Bill" Wharton, who is also an inmate at the prison.

The movie showcases how John changes the lives of the prison staff with his supernatural powers. John also manages to indirectly kill William Wharton while also taking down an abusive guard named Percy. The movie was critically acclaimed and nominated for four Academy Awards.

