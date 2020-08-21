Where Was 'Wedding Every Weekend' Filmed? See The Details About Shooting Location Here

Wedding Every Weekend is a romantic comedy helmed by Kevin Fair. The movie premiered on August 15, 2020, and has been received well by the audiences and critics alike. The movie features Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell in lead roles.

The official synopsis about Wedding Every Weekend on IMDb reads as, “Nate and Brooke are going to the same four weddings, four weekends in a row. To avoid set-ups, they go together as "wedding buddies." But what starts as a friendship soon becomes deeper.

As the movie was released recently, a lot of people have been wondering about Wedding Every Weekend shooting location. To all the people who are curious about where was Wedding Every Weekend filmed, here is everything you need to know about the Wedding Every Weekend shooting location.

Where was Wedding Every Weekend filmed?

Filming of Wedding Every Weekend movie took place majorly in and around Canada’s Vancouver, British Columbia, the westernmost Canadian province. Filming of Wedding Every Weekend happened in June and July after the pandemic around the world started. The cast and crew of the movie followed all the social distancing rules and regulations and other protocols about COVID-19 pandemic on Wedding Every Weekend shooting location. Here is a look at some of the Wedding Every Weekend shooting location.

Wedding Every Weekend shooting location

Langley, British Columbia

Filming of Wedding Every Weekend movie happened in the beautiful city of Langley in British Columbia. It served as the perfect background for several scenes in the movie. Wedding Every Weekend cast member Carmel Amit took to her Instagram handle and had shared a picture with her co-star Makayla Moore with few dummies.

The Langley city is popular for its variety of farms, parks, trails, trendy restaurants, lounges, and several amazing sports venues. The picturesque city has also featured in several other movies and TV shows like Supernatural, The Vampire Diaries and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Here is a look at the picture shared by Carmel Amit.

British Columbia and Vancouver Canada

Some of the scenes were also shot in and around Vancouver. The on-screen union of Carmel Amit and Makayla Moore’s characters Vicky and Amanda was shot at The Secret Garden of Woodbridge Ponds. It is located within the stunning grounds of Woodbridge Ponds in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

Some of the scenes were also moved to open spaces to avoid close personal contact as the movie was filmed during the pandemic. Some scenes also featured dummies and CGI to increase the number of wedding guests. Few scenes were also shot at Maple Ridge, British Columbia. Here is a look at the beauty behind the scenes picture featuring the newlyweds.

