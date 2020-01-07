The Grudge 2020 And Its Connection Between The Previous Movies From The Franchise

After the big release, The Grudge 2020 has already started scaring its audience on the big screen. The Grudge 2020 is amongst the most talked-about movies as the audience are excited to know if it is a sequel, prequel or a reboot of the infamous franchise. The Grudge franchise has been interestingly bringing out stories in unique ways.

However, this time, the storyline is not connected to the previous movies. But, is there any connection between The Grudge 2020 and the previous movie?

The connection between The Grudge 2020 and the previous movies

The Grudge curse is back to horrify the audience with its heart wrecking scary moments. However, this time, the curse is a little different from the previous movies.

This curse is going to make you shout in fear jumping off the couch while you enjoy the series. The new movie in this horror franchise is a spin-off from the original series.

The spin-off movie has many events and jests that transcends the viewers back to the original movies that were released before The Grudge 2020. The first connection comes when a woman named Fiona Landers is spooked following an encounter with Kayako at her cursed home in Tokyo.

Fiona comes back to her house at 44 Reyburn Drive and ends up murdering her entire family which creates her own Grudge curse. From this time, everyone who comes inside the house is plagued by the curse, and end up murdering their family and committing suicide. Also, everyone experiences freaky ghost encounters with the Landers family.

The events of The Grudge 2004 are also directly represented, in a scene where Muldoon's new partner tells her about Fiona's connection to Kayako's house, and the previous incident that occurred there in 2004. He even mentions Detective Nakagawa by name. As the viewers who have watched The Grudge 2020 know that the movie is by no means a directly connected sequel, it still shows some level of involvement for the movies that came before it.

