Best Horror Shows Of The Last Decade From Netflix And Other OTT Platforms

Horror shows are among the most popular ones on OTT platforms. There are several shows that provide the required chills and thrill to keep the audience engaged in the show. Read to know about a few of the must-watch horror shows on popular OTT platforms.

Best horror shows online

Supernatural

Created by Eric Kripke Supernatural is a dark fantasy series. The show stars Jared Padalecki as Sam Winchester and Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester. It follows the two brothers as they hunt demons, ghosts, monsters, and other supernatural beings. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Haunting of Hill House

Based on a novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson, The Haunting of Hill House is an anthology supernatural horror drama. The plot alternates between two timelines, following five adult siblings whose paranormal experiences at Hill House continue to haunt them in the present day from past flashbacks. It is created by Mike Flanagan. Where to watch: Netflix

The Vampire Diaries

The Vampire Diaries is a supernatural teen drama series is developed by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec. The story follows dangers and disasters in the town, Mystic Falls, Virginia. Creatures of unspeakable horror lurk beneath this town as a teenage girl is suddenly torn between two vampire brothers. It is based on the popular book series of the same name written by L. J. Smith. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ghoul

Ghoul is an Indian horror web television miniseries based on the Arab folklore monster ghoul. It is written and directed by Patrick Graham. The story is set in India in an apocalyptic future where fascism is at its top, and the main plot is the interrogation of a dreaded terrorist Ali Saeed in a secret government internment camp that ignites a series of horrifying and supernatural events in the aftermath. Where to watch: Netflix

Lore

The show Lore combines documentary footage and cinematic scenes to tell horror stories and their origins. It is a horror anthology series developed by the creator of the podcast of the same name, Aaron Mahnke, with Valhalla Entertainment and Propagate Content. The show was cancelled after two series. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Based on the Archie comic book series of the same name, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. As her 16th birthday nears, Sabrina must choose between the witch world of her family and the human world of her friends. It is a supernatural horror web series. Where to watch: Netflix

