Tom Holland Dons Bank Robber's Maks, Army Suit & Much More In New Stills From 'Cherry'

Tom Holland, the English actor who is the current Spider-Man of the Marvel Universe, has released a handful of stills from one of his other upcoming projects. Tom Holland’s new movie is called Cherry. The feature presentation, which is set to release in 2021, appears to be a crime drama film. The film has been helmed by the minds that were behind the penultimate episode and the final chapter of the 11-year-long MCU series, Anthony and Joe Russo.

The images can be seen below. In this carousel of stills, one can see that in Cherry, Holland is displaying many sides of his character. Tom Holland’s new movie has him donning the suit of an army man, possibly a frustrated and retired army official, a bank robber and what seems like a tragic lover at the very end of the carousel. More details on his character in Cherry movie are awaited. The screenplay of the drama is written by Jessica Goldberg.

Here is a look at Tom Holland in 'Cherry'

Tom Holland's new movie is expected to be released in the early months of 2021. Cherry cast members include the likes of Tom Holland and Ciara bravo as the lead pair. Other Cherry cast members to include IT actor Bill Skarsgard and Kelli Berglund. The story of Tom Holland's new movie, Cherry, has been penned down by Nico Walker, on whose semi-autobiographical novel the film is based. Nico Walker is a former US Army veteran who served time in prison for bank robbery. Shortly after his time, he published his debut novel, Cherry.

Tom Holland's future projects

Apart from catching a glimpse of Tom Holland in Cherry, users will get to see him in the upcoming third chapter of his character, Spider-Man in a yet-to-be-titled movie. Additionally, Holland will be seen in Unchartered, a film that is based on the videogame of the same name. In Unchartered, Holland will be seen as the video game's titular character, Nathan Drake. Holland will also be seen in a film titled Chaos Walking.

