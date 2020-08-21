Where Was 'Safety Not Guaranteed' Filmed? Know The Shooting Location Of The Film

The American romantic comedy movie called Safety Not Guaranteed was released in the year 2012. The movie was directed by Colin Trevorrow and featured actors like Aubrey Plaza, Mark Duplass, and Jake Johnson in the lead roles. The film is inspired by a real-life joke classified ad that was printed in a magazine back in 1997. The movie showcases three magazine employees who start a journey to interview this guy who placed the advertisement as he sought a company for time travelling.

Safety Not Guaranteed movie cast includes Aubrey Plaza as Darius Britt; Mark Duplass as Kenneth Calloway; Jake Johnson as Jeff Schwensen; Karan Soni as Arnau. Other cast members include Jenica Bergere stars as Liz; Mary Lynn Rajskub as Bridget; Kristen Bell as Belinda; Jeff Garlin as Darius's father; William Hall Jr. as Shannon. Read on to know about the filming location of Safety Not Guaranteed.

Filming of 'Safety not guaranteed'

Safety not guaranteed was shot in Seattle and Ocean Shores, Washington. The movie was shot at many other locations within Seattle as well. According to the movie’s official production notes, the film was shot at 32 locations over 24 days. The locations included Seattle as well as the nearby areas.

'Safety Not Guaranteed' plot

Safety Not Guaranteed became a hit among the audience due to its unique concept. It received a rating of 7/10 on IMDb as well. The movie's plot is inspired by a strange classified ad that urges three doubtful Seattle magazine employees to look into the depth of the person who gave the ad. They find an eccentric man named Kenneth who is a supermarket clerk and believes that he has solved the mystery of time travelling and needs a company with him to depart again soon.

They embark on an unexpected and heartfelt journey that reveals how much one can achieve if they believe in themselves. The film is now widely regarded as one of the best time-travel movies. It was even screened at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival as well and even received the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award. The film ended up receiving six awards at different platforms in the year 2012 as well.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from the movie

